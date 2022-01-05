Brayan Gil is not summoned by Hugo Pérez; Nelson Bonilla returns to the national team

Hugo Pérez revealed the official roster of the 26 players who will be part of the camp and the commitments of the octagonal corresponding to the January-February FIFA window where El Salvador will play against the United States, Honduras and Canada. The main absences from the 26-player call-up is that of Colombians Brayan Gil, and that of Christian Martínez.

In the case of Brayan Gil, it was expected that his name would appear in the call after the coach of the selection Hugo Pérez mentioned his interest in having him for the January commitments.

Hugo Pérez had advanced in the Güiri Güiri al Aire program that the January call would include the Colombian attacker. “We are going to summon him, and he decides whether to come or not, I am going to summon him for the January games. I am going to say it very clearly: I am going to summon him, what I accepted. I don’t know,” said the coach to the table more round soccer ball.

NELSON BONILLA IS BACK

One of the maximum novelties in the call of Hugo Pérez is the return of Nelson Bonilla, the player who plays in the Thai League and who, due to Covid-19 protocol issues, had not been present so far in the CONCACAF octagonal. . In the case of the Salvadoran attacker, he will be incorporated as of January 24, that is, when the FIFA date comes into effect.

The other novelty will be the incorporation of Nelson Martínez, the 20-year-old prospect who resides in the North Caroline of the USL of the United States, who according to the statement of the FESFUT (La Selecta) will be under the command of Hugo Pérez from the microcycles that will be held in El Salvador.

The 14 players who were previously called up by Hugo Pérez are still in the plans, among them, goalkeepers Mario González, Kevin Carabantes and Sergio Sibrian lead the list; while in the defensive zone Eduardo Vigil, Ronald Rodríguez, Roberto Domínguez, Bryan Tamacas and Romulo Villalobos. In the center are Narciso Orellana, Marvin Monterroza, Bryan Landaverde, Kevin Reyes and at the top came Cristian Gil and Jairo Henríquez.

The legionaries that would be included are Eriq Zavaleta, Nelson Blanco, Nelson Rodríguez, Eric Calvillo, Enrico Dueñas, Alex Roldán, Nelson Bonilla, Walmer Martínez and Joshua Pérez.

In the case of Enrico Dueñas, the Vitesse player from the Netherlands will join the group from January 23, as will Nelson Bonilla.