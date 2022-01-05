Bruce Arians clarifies that Antonio Brown did not leave the game due to injury

The Tampa Bay head coach dispelled the notion that the wide receiver left the game for refusing to enter the field with an ankle injury.

TAMPA – The last chaotic outing of Antonio Brown of a team of the NFL, now of the Tampa bay buccaneers, it was not because of an injury, the coach said on Monday Bruce arians.

Yes, the Buccaneers are leaving behind Brown, whose career in the NFL hangs by a thread again.

Bruce Arians admitted that he had a chat with Antonio Brown before he suddenly left the field, although he did not elaborate on it. AP Photo

But Arians dispelled the notion that Brown could have been furious – throwing some of his team into the stands and waving to the fans in the MetLife Stadium– after refusing to re-enter due to an ankle injury that left him out of activity for several weeks.

Twice to Arians they asked him if Brown he had said he was injured. In both, the coach answered: “No”, that Brown he did not tell him he was injured.

“It’s pretty obvious what happened. He left the field and that was it,” he said. Arians, declining to comment on an exchange he had with the player on the bench.

Pressed for details on what was said and if Brown He had said that he was too injured to play Arians He replied, “We had a talk and he left the field.”

When asked specifically what it was that was said that may have done that Brown Act the way he did, the coach added, “You have to ask him. I have no idea.”

“I only hope the best for him,” he commented. Arians, while trying to draw attention to what may have caused the player to remove his jersey, shoulder pads, jersey and gloves to walk away bare-chested during the team’s 28-24 win on Sunday.

Arians added that he has no regrets about giving the often troublesome player a chance to play with Tom brady and reliving a career plagued with problems on and off the field, even if it ended in such a strange way. Tampa bay was the third team of Brown since he played his last full season in the NFL with the Pittsburgh steelers in 2018.

Brown, 33, also had chaotic exits from the Oakland Raiders Y New england patriots, where he was released before even fighting an encounter with the Raiders and after playing just once during a short stay with the Patriots led by Brady in 2019.

“I wish you the best. I hope that if you need help, you will get it,” he said. Arians, who was the offensive coordinator of Pittsburgh when the Steelers they selected Brown in the sixth round of 2010 draft. “It’s very difficult because I really care.”

Brown had not played in the NFL in more than 13 months when he signed with the Bucs in October 2020 as he approached the end of an eight-game suspension for various violations of the LA’s personal conduct policy. NFL. Back then, Brown He also faced a civil lawsuit filed in September 2019 by a personal trainer who accused him of sexually abusing her three times, including raping her.

“I took a lot of time off from the game to re-evaluate myself, to look inward, to get a better perspective of myself and to work on myself inside and out,” he said. Brown in November 2020.

Brady welcomed the decision of Tampa bay to give to Brown the opportunity and allowed the player to stay with him in a house that the quarterback rented to the former baseball player and member of the Hall of Fame, Derek Jeter.

“I would not say that I am a different person, but that I am a better person,” he said. Brown at that moment. “Learning a lot about myself, working on myself for a year and a half, I think I am a better person.”