Camilla Parker Bowles just received the highest honor the queen can bestow

Now it’s 2022, which means it’s time for the Queen Elizabeth II’s annual New Years honors list! This year, heroes and popular figures from across the landscape, from sports to entertainment, have received the honors of His Majesty.

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, England was guided with the help of Medical Director, Professor Chris whitty and the deputy medical director Jonathan Van-Tam, Who were knighted as a result (via CNN).

The Executive Director of the UK Health Security Agency, Dr. Jenny harries, and the director of the Regulatory Agency for Medicines and Health Products, Dr. June raine, they became ladies.

If you recall, in late 2021, Queen Elizabeth’s late-night television habit was constantly leaving her “shattered” (according to the Daily Mail). Her evening visits typically consisted of the British police “Line of Duty” procedure, although she was also fascinated by the young tennis virtuoso. Emma raducanu. With her victory at the US Open, the “standout” (in the words of Queen Elizabeth!) Raducanu was honored with an MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire). Besides that, the actor Daniel Craig was awarded the Companion in the Order of Saint Michael and Saint George (CMG), which according to CNN It is the same honor that its titular character boasts of “James bond“.

The honors weren’t just limited to entertainment cohorts and heroes of the pandemic. Stretcher, duchess of Cornwall, received the highest rank Queen Elizabeth has to offer.

Camilla Parker Bowles has become the Royal Lady of the Most Noble Order of the Garter

With the advent of the New Years Honor Roll from the Queen isabel II, His Majesty bestows on Camilla Parker Bowles the highest of honors. According to the official website of the Royal Family, “Her Majesty the Queen has graciously been pleased to appoint Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cornwall, GCVO as Royal Lady of the Nobler Order of the Garter“. Beside Stretcher, politics Valerie Amos and the former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Tony Blair, received similar honors.

The Nobler Order of the Garter is a knighthood founded by the king Edward VIII in 1348, according Brittanica.

The medium also points out that it is “the highest British civil and military honor to be earned“. Acceptance of Stretcher of honor occurs when she takes on more royal duties as her husband, Prince Charles, prepares to access the throne.

In November, the Duchess of Cornwall helped compose the poppy wreath designed to honor fallen veterans for Remembrance Sunday, which the Queen Isabel was lost due to health problems. StretcherAs a result, it has escalated in presence in light of the 95-year-old monarch’s ailments.

Besides that, Stretcher was also designated as Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Cornwall in December. She has also kept busy serving as a sponsor and president of more than 90 different charities and organizations.