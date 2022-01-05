Camilo Blanes suffers severe multi-organ crisis after 40 days in the ICU

Camilo Blanes suffers lung and kidney crises while in the ICU (IG: Camiloblanesoficial)

Camilo Sesto’s son has been admitted to the Puerta del Hierro hospital in Madrid for almost two months and his condition continues to be very worrying. Camilo Blanes continues in the Intensive Care Unit and his mother is not separated from him.

It is precisely Lourdes Ornelas who is giving her son’s report to the press and, of course, she always tries to cast good hopes regarding Camilín’s health. In fact, he has declared to ’20 Minutes’ that the singer struggles to recover little by little.

However, the same medium collects truly worrying information about the seriousness of the state of Camilo Blanes at present and is that the young man cannot breathe on his own and is connected to assisted respiration.

In addition to this, which is alarming in itself, the singer suffers from various crises that affect his main organs and that is why he remains in the ICU under constant and strict control. It should be remembered that Camilo was admitted on his birthday, at the beginning of December, after suffering a multi-organ failure that made his life hang by a thread.

Now he is struggling to survive and is regaining strength although the digital one highlights that the main concern regarding his state it focuses on one of his kidneys that has been very affected due to his previous life and also on his lungs that have been seriously affected after the negative evolution of a pneumonia that he has suffered.

Within this framework of gravity, the light comes from the withdrawal of sedation in which Blanes had been maintained until now. According to Lourdes, he now recognizes her and manages to speak in addition to starting to feed himself.

Lourdes Ornelas does not separate from her son in the ICU and gives her medical report (Photo by Europa Press Entertainment / Europa Press via Getty Images)

Every little step in his improvement is a sigh of relief for Camilo’s mother who recently complained about the Spanish system that prohibits her from admitting her son to an addiction detox center because he, being of legal age, refuses to go.

According to Ornelas in Mexico, his son would have already been admitted and cured of his problems and his “bad life” that, perhaps, has led him to his current fragile situation. Let’s hope that these crises in the main organs can diminish or stop thanks to medical control and, above all, that If Camilo wins this battle, don’t lose the war by reverting to bad habits when you leave the hospital.

Undoubtedly a scare like this alerts anyone that something is not going well in his life and Lourdes trusts that her son will become aware and move forward being a new person and embracing life, for the moment, constantly thanking the doctors and nurses who care for the only child she had with the late Camilo Sesto.