Canelo Álvarez singing drunk: what he said to his wife. VIDEO

Drunk of Love? There is no doubt that Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez received the 2022 in a big way at a party where he took the opportunity to take the microphone Y sing him a song to your wife, Fernanda Gomez, although he did it with a few extra drinks.

The video of Canelo singing

Through social networks a video was circulated where the Mexican boxer is observed going up to a kind of stage to sing one of the stanzas of the popular song ‘The First Fool’ of the Cardinals of Nuevo León.

“There is a song that I want to sing to you my life. My love, my beautiful, my princess. There is a song that I want to sing to you called … “, the somewhat drunk boxer is heard saying as he searched among the guests for his partner.

After a few seconds in which tried to remember the name of the song and not achieve it, the Guadalajara chose to start singing the song in an inconvenient state until Max verstappen, Formula 1 Champion driver, took the microphone from him to start shouting together.

It should be noted that the exclusive party in which the Mexican and the Dutch pilot agreed took place in the city of Miami Florida, which joined the list of celebrations that Canelo has had in the last days.

What is the name of Canelo’s wife?

Is named Fernanda Gomez, is a businesswoman and influencer. Together they have a daughter named María Fernanda.

Passionate about fitness, fashion, travel and social media, she often shares amazing photos captured in various parts of the world.

When does Canelo Álvarez fight?

After a successful 2021, time in which Canelo stepped into the ring four times, everything indicates that the return of the mexican boxer to the ring will have to wait a few more months, it could be until next time Month of May that the tapatío return to star in a boxing match.