Change WhatsApp and now it’s safer than ever

The WhatsApp messaging application is used by 2.5 billion users globally and To keep all chats safe, the platform announced new security measures.

These are new implementations that work like security “layers” to prevent a third party from spying on messages or even stealing an account forever.

Here’s how to activate the new WhatsApp features to keep the app safe.

WhatsApp changes security: the 3 functions that avoid being spied on

WhatsApp

Double authentication and verification

Two-factor authentication or multi-factor authentication is a process that provides an additional layer of protection and it is highly recommended.

It works as follows: WhatsApp will ask for a six-digit code at random when the user enters the platform.

This verification method prevents an attacker from duplicating the cell phone number and WhatsApp account on another smartphone. When WhatsApp asks for the text message, you will not be able to enter it.

To configure two-step verification (2FA) in WhatsApp, click on Settings> Account> Two-step verification. Then a PIN number can be set.

New message vault

First, enter the platform and click on Settings.

Enter “chats” and “chat history”.

Then select “export chats”.

Now, a menu will be displayed allowing you to choose the specific contact.

Once the chat is chosen, WhatsApp will ask whether to include multimedia content or just send the plain text and emojis.

This last option, by not having files such as videos, images and documents, is less heavy and faster.

WhatsApp then allows users to choose which email to send the chat log to. A few minutes later, the full chat will arrive through the mailbox.

On the other hand, it is also possible to periodically back up Google Drive and Apple Cloud to the cloud.

Disappearing mode

The mode disappearance make all conversations ephemeral. When this mode is activated, all conversations have an expiration date of seven days, which means that privacy is no longer a problem since after the period, the conversations are automatically deleted.

WhatsApp: how to avoid being spied on the app

WhatsApp

To keep a WhatsApp account safe, it is possible to download applications that function as “locks” and that serve to store passwords.

How do they work? When a cybercriminal tries to enter a WhatsApp account, they will not be able to do so since they do not have access to this second application.

– My Eyes Only: It is a free application available for iPhone that allows save passwords, financial data, notes, user account information and any private content.

The application uses 512 bit AES encryption for short data such as passwords or account numbers and 256 bit AES for longer texts and notes. It also allows to generate a backup of the information entered through iTunes.

– Lookout: How many times have they gotten into any Wi Fi connection without knowing whose it is? This application allows you to identify if it is safe or not. It also communicates which applications can access your location and personal data.

In turn, it allows us to generate a backup of the information we want and access it through the Lookout site.

The application also allows you to locate the phone on a map from your computer and activate a buzzer if you have the phone on vibrator and cannot find it. Lookout is available for both iPhone and Android at no charge.

– Avast! Mobile Security: The popular antivirus in its mobile version maintains its reputation by far and goes one step further. Avast allows virus scanning of all installed and first-time applications in real time.

It also provides features that go beyond the security of the phone, such as an application manager that shows which applications are in use and how much memory they consume. Avast also offers solutions in the event of phone theft.

If another SIM card is inserted, the smartphone can lock and send a text message to another device with the new phone number and location. The application is available free for Android.

– Mobile Recovery: This application synthesizes the main functionalities of the previous apps. Among them are the possibility of sound an alarm even when the phone is silent, locate it on a map, lock it and erase contacts remotely. The application is purchased free of charge and is available for Android.