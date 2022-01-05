Changes in insulation recommendations create confusion

After strong criticism for shortening the time that an infected person must be in isolation, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that those who have become ill undergo a rapid test to determine if they can stop isolating themselves.

The CDC made this update leaving the decision to take the test or not in the hands of those infected.

But some New Yorkers like Angela, who is waiting to get tested at the NYS-run center at the Roosevelt Avenue train station, say they’d rather keep the 10-day isolation or get a PCR test.

“Coming to a place to get tested because I can do it at home and say that it came out negative, who guarantees others that it is negative?” Angela said.

Last week the CDC announced that after five days have passed since symptoms began and 24 hours without fever, those infected could stop isolating themselves. As long as they continue to wear the mask for at least five more days.

Now they suggest that people who have access to the scarce home test do it on the fifth day and if they test positive continue to isolate themselves for five more days.

But not everyone can get a quick test, Jenny says, and the changes create confusion.

“There has to be clarity on the issue. There has to be more clarity because they had already said no and that it is complicated,” said Jenny.

Governor Hochul applauded the decision to shorten the quarantine because it would help business. At a time when more people have been infected with the virus by the omicron variant and a million cases were reported in the country in a single day.

“At the beginning it was 14 days and now they have lowered it to five, I think it is because of the vaccine. As we already have the vaccine, we are a little more protected… It all depends on how you feel, how you are, ”said a neighbor.

The CDC also advised infected people not to travel for at least ten days.

If they definitely have to make them wait until the fifth day and use the masks.

