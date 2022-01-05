Chinese horoscope 2022: how your sign will fare in the Year of the Tiger

In Chinese astrology, 2022 will be the year of the Water Tiger and unlike the Western calendar where the New Year began on January 1, it will begin exactly one month later, that is, on February 1 because it is governed by the calendar. lunar.

Each year is assigned one of the 12 animals of the Chinese horoscope and this cycle repeats every 12 years. The annual energy that will dominate is determined by the characteristics of the sign that corresponds to the current year. The Tiger is brave, competitive, unpredictable and confident, traits that will be influencing the rest of the signs.

Will it be a 2022 full of fortune or challenges? The astrosage.com site revealed what the Year of the Tiger holds for each of the signs of the Chinese horoscope.

Rat (2020, 2008, 1996, 1984, 1972, 1960, 1948, 1936, 1924)

It will be a year of transformation for this sign. There will be challenges in your professional life, business trips will represent opportunities. However, you should avoid overspending and keep your finances under control. The Year of the Tiger will be favorable for married people and lovers.

Ox (2021, 2009, 1997, 1985, 1973, 1961, 1949, 1937, 1925)

The Year of the Tiger will be lucky for entrepreneurs and lovers born in these years. The investments will be good and the expenses will be paid. The recommendation is to pay attention to your health because you could have long-term problems.

Tiger (2022, 2010, 1998, 1986, 1974, 1962, 1950, 1938, 1926)

It is a favorable year for the Tigers because their energy is the one that dominates this cycle. They will be able to achieve their goals, their love life will be romantic and passionate, and in the professional sphere they will prosper. In addition, it will be a 2022 of monetary growth and they will be in good health.

Rabbit (2011, 1999, 1987, 1975, 1963, 1951, 1939, 1927)

The Year of the Tiger augurs positive changes. Business and work will be stable, so there will be financial prosperity, however, it is suggested to save for the future and refrain from unnecessary expenses. It will be an auspicious year for new romances, while your health will be good.

Dragon (2012, 2000, 1988, 1976, 1964, 1952, 1940, 1928)

Despite the challenges in personal relationships, it will be a period of positive change. Your delinquent life will be exciting, although professionally there could be stagnation. Looking for a new job offer could be lucrative. In health it is recommended to exercise.

Snake (2013, 2001, 1989, 1977, 1965, 1953, 1941, 1929)

It will be a year of financial growth, large-scale plans, and passionate relationships. The challenge will be for those who are married as they could have some misunderstandings with their partner. Regarding health, they should not ignore the body’s signals.

Horse (2014, 2002, 1990, 1978, 1966, 1954, 1942, 1930)

The Year of the Tiger augurs achievements and exciting love experiences for the natives of this sign. Family problems will find a solution and suffering will be alleviated. In business and professional life, efforts will pay off. You are advised to take care of your health and keep doctor appointments.

Goat (2015, 2003, 1991, 1979, 1967, 1955, 1943, 1931)

It will be a year of changes that will depend on the work and efforts made in the past year. A positive attitude will be key to improving your situation in all aspects. Regarding health, a favorable year is expected.

Monkey (2016, 2004, 1992, 1980, 1968, 1956, 1944, 1932)

2022 will be a favorable year featuring positive career changes and achievements. In love, there will be emotions and prosperity, for some, but others may experience breakthroughs and enmities. In health they will not have any difficulties.

Rooster (2017, 2005, 1993, 1981, 1969, 1957, 1945, 1933)

It will be a double year in your professional life. Some will have prosperity, but others will face a stark reality. The first half of the year will be bad for finances, but things will improve in the second half. No problems or drastic changes are expected in love. On the subject of health, they will enjoy vitality.

Dog (2018, 2006, 1994, 1982, 1970, 1958, 1946, 1934)

It promises to be a year of love affairs, very favorable for lovers. In the professional and work environment it will be stable, drastic changes in your financial situation are not expected. They should avoid undergoing physical and mental stress, as they could have health problems.

Pig (2019, 2007, 1995, 1983, 1971, 1959, 1947, 1935)

Any change will be positive for the natives of this sign. There will be favorable times at work and business, so it will be time to invest. In love life they will flourish and should pay attention to their health.

