Chinese Xplorer Award Opens New Category for Young Medical Scientists

The Xplorer Prize, one of the largest grants offered in China to young scientists, this time will establish a new category of medical science from 2022, reported the Xinhua web portal.

It is a non-governmental award that originated in 2018 by the president and CEO of the Chinese company Tencent, Ma Huateng, together with a group of renowned scientists.

The purpose of Xplorer is to support full-time scientific professionals in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau, up to 45 years old, engaged in research on fundamental sciences and cutting-edge technologies.

Tencent through a statement stated that “the purpose of adding the new category is” to promote research aimed at improving the health of humanity and solving fundamental problems in the field of medical science. “

Xplorer will reward scientists for their contribution in fields such as basic medicine, clinical medicine, pharmacy, public health, and biomedical engineering.

The company pointed out that the annual quota of prizes of 50 people remains unchanged. Each winner will receive a total of 3 million yuan (about $ 470,700) over the course of five years.

The nomination and application for the award will be open until April 15 of the current year and the list of winners will be announced in September./ WIL / JML