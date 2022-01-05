Christian Eriksen returns for the love of football and intends to go to the Qatar World Cup with Denmark

COPENHAGEN – Danish international Christian Eriksen, who suffered a cardiac arrest during a match at the last European Championship, said on Tuesday that he wants to return for “love” to football and that he wants to be with Denmark in the next World Cup.

“My goal is to go to the Qatar World Cup,” the player told Danish public television DR in his first interview after the serious incident suffered in June during Denmark-Finland.

Christian Eriksen, during his interview with Danish public television dr.dk

Eriksen stressed his desire to return to the courts and that the doctors have given him a “green light” after all possible tests have been done and he has not suffered any new mishap.

“I think it’s the love of playing football. Can I see myself without football when I know that the doctors say I’m fine? Then nothing inside me tells me that I don’t have to play,” he said in advance of a interview that will be broadcast this Thursday.

The 100 best soccer players and coaches in the world, chosen by the experts of ESPN. Complete list

Denmark’s “ten” said they were not afraid that they might suffer a similar incident in the future.

“By no means, not even remotely. At first, I was careful thinking about how much my heart could hold after what happened. But now I feel like they have done as many tests as possible, so no, I have no fear that it might happen. again, “he said.

The former Inter Milan player was grateful for the expressions of affection received in these months.

2 Related

“It’s not that I wanted people to send me flowers because I was dead for five minutes. But it was very special. It was so nice, and it has helped me with so many good wishes that have come to me in this time. Even now there are people who keep writing to me “, affirmed to the DR.

Eriksen reiterated his thanks to his teammates and the doctors for being “very fast” in giving him first aid on the pitch before being revived.

“People saw it and cried in their living rooms or wherever they saw it, and they lived it completely. In spite of everything I am fortunate to be here today and show them that ‘thanks for the tears, but that I am still here,” he said.

LaLiga, Liga MX, Bundesliga, MLS, MLB, UFC and thousands of live events, exclusive original series and much more, all in HD. Subscribe here

Eriksen, 29, collapsed alone during the Eurocopa match against Finland in Copenhagen, and days later he was implanted with a defibrillator, a contraindicated device for the practice of professional football in Italy, which caused him to terminate his contract with Inter a few weeks ago.

The Danish midfielder has trained on his own in recent weeks in his country, among other places, and his agent has hinted that various clubs have taken an interest in him.