Close Popcorn Time, the veteran application that revolutionized P2P and Netflix came to consider it as its main rival

‘The Times They Are a-Changin’. Popcorn Time, once a streaming and download giant, has announced its closure. The message of the platform is clear: interest in Popcorn Time in recent years has been falling to practically disappear.

With the words of RIP, Popcorn Time has communicated that the web that combined a BitTorrent client with a multimedia player is no longer available, thus ending a legacy of many years. Gone is one story that would serve well as a Hollywood soap opera. A P2P streaming platform with an interface so simple to use at the time that it managed to put a giant like Netflix on the ropes.

The new times (and not the successive pressures) have given the final auction

Reed Hastings, founder and CEO of Netflix, did not beat around the bush and in 2015 pointed to Popcorn Time as his big competitor. When asked about Popcorn Time, he replied that “piracy is still one of our biggest competitors.”

The first “official fork” mysteriously closed in October 2015 due to external pressure and division within the team. The American rights management association MPAA had sued some of its original developers, and a long succession of forks began there. Following a Sony Group Corp hack, these reports were found to have played a strong role in the abandonment.

As has happened with other download platforms, being open source it could be replicated in other domains. The current domain was ‘popcorn-time.tw’, although there were also other versions that are reflected in the following graphic published on Wikipedia. During the last years they have all been closing and today the main one said goodbye, claiming that the interest in Popcorn Time has nothing to do with what they got at the time.

The last remaining fork of Popcorn Time has said goodbye.

In just one year (it was founded in 2014), Popcorn Time achieved enormous visibility. Partly because it becomes something that platforms like Netflix itself offer today: being a platform where you can have access to thousands of series and movies at the click of a button.

As described by Bloomberg, the current administrators of Popcorn Time have sent a note declaring its end.

In 2015, after the initial shutdown, one of the developers explained that “the torrent world was here with millions of users long before us and will be here with billions of users long after us“.

It’s been seven years since then and there are still private BitTorrent trackers that are surprisingly alive. A study published in 2018 pointed out that after years of dwindling, the use of BitTorrent and P2P downloads was increasing again due to the increase in exclusive productions and the fragmentation of the offer. Despite this possible trend, the administrators of Popcorn Time have decided to close their veteran application. Putting an end to his story again. We will see if it ends up being a full stop or the final full stop.

