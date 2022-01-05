Club América would return for a LaLiga player from Spain for the Clausura 2022 of the Liga MX

As commits are missing, names keep dropping. The Stove Soccer of America club accumulate possible reinforcements. Now, also an element that militates in LaLiga of Spain. However, the only certainty is that, so far, only two are the incorporations of the squad of Santiago Solari, at least in the pre-debut in the Grita Mexico C22 Tournament of Liga MX.

+ ALL MOVEMENTS HEADING TO CLOSING 2022 +

While waiting for the announcement of a favorable outcome in the talks between both Alejandro Zendejas as for Brian Ocampo (both attempts were confessed by an internal source of the institution to Águilas Monumental), the high command would have launched an alert for a soccer player of the Cádiz Football Club.

It would be about Ivan Alejo and, according to a report by Beatriz Anillo, correspondent for Diario AS in the southwestern city of Spain, the Eagles They have already made an offer for the purchase of the midfielder’s token. In addition, according to the article published this January 4, the America club He relapses in his claim, since he already looked for it in the last summer market.

News of Iván Alejo, possible reinforcement of Club América

Ivan Alejo, possible reinforcement of the Eagles of America from Santiago Solari for him Grita Mexico C22 Tournament of Liga MX, is 26 years old and is projected as a midfielder, as well as winger on the left and right. In the last six months he was only able to participate in six meetings. Five for The league and one for the Copa del Rey.

Iván Alejo’s journey in soccer

Ivan Alejo, which currently belongs to the Cádiz Football Club, was formed in the Atlético de Madrid, then went to Villarreal B and from there he jumped to Alcorcón Sports Group, where he debuted in the first division. Later, in order, he wore the shirts of the Eibar, Getafe Y Malaga, until it ended in The Yellow Submarine. Will the next stop be the America club?