Cocaine valued at $ 13 million seized

The Police reported the seizure of 456 packages of cocaine, which are valued at more than 13 million dollars. This would be the first major failure of the authorities against drug trafficking.

The seizure was made from a Costa Rican carrier on the afternoon of Monday, January 3, at a border police checkpoint in Peñas Blancas, Cárdenas municipality.

The plate header C174003 was inspected by the authorities. The tanker truck driven by the Costa Rican Nelson Enrique Badilla Salazar, 30 years old. In the back of the tank plate S033569, they found a cove (hidden compartment) containing 456 packages wrapped in adhesive tape.

Large cargo

Upon field testing, the packages were determined to be cocaine. The drug weighed 547 kilos with 173 grams.

Each kilo of drugs on the international market is priced at $ 25,000, so the seized shipment is valued at $ 13,679,025.

Nelson Enrique Badilla Salazar, 30, was captured in the department of Rivas. THE PRESS / Facebook

According to Major Commissioner Victoriano Ruiz, second head of the National Judicial Assistance Directorate, when testing the alien for cocaine particles, they came back positive on his clothing and hands.