Cooper Kupp calls for separating records from 17-game era

Cooper Kupp would have a Week 18 to remember as he has multiple brands at his fingertips, however …

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Wide receiver Cooper Kupp will have multiple opportunities to make history Sunday when the Los Angeles Rams play their final regular-season game against the San Francisco 49ers, but the fifth-year and first-time professional chosen to Prow Bowl, suggests that breaking a record in a longer season would require a mark.

“We are in a new era of American football. We are playing 17 games a year, and a lot of the things that happened before that, those records, have a different weight, since they were made in 16 games.”

Cooper Kupp feels that it is not correct that NFL records of when 16 games were played, are broken by the new era of 17 games per season – asks for clarification in the record books. Getty

Kupp is on his way to becoming the fourth player during the era of Super bowl to win the “triple crown” of the NFL, as a leader in receptions, touchdown receptions and receiving yards.

“It would be something quite incredible,” he agreed. Kupp, who would join the Hall of Fame wide receiver from Football professional Jerry Rice (1990), Sterling Sharpe (1992) and Steve Smith (2005). “There are a lot of good football players in this league, a lot of really good receivers who I have great respect for, so that would be great.”

With 1,829 passing yards and 15 touchdowns on 138 receptions, the most in the league, Kupp you will also have the opportunity to establish the most receptions in a season and the highest number of yards.

But Kupp He insisted that if he could capture those records, it must be recognized that it happened in a 17-game season.

“Those guys did it in 16 games: it doesn’t seem right, I don’t know, that they break in 17 games,” Kupp acknowledged. “It wouldn’t have the same weight for me as it would for the guys that have done that in a 16-game season and the accomplishments that those guys had and the seasons that they put together. Those are incredible things, incredible accomplishments. You have to separate the two.”

The Hall of Fame wide receiver, Calvin johnson, holds the record for passing yards in a season with 1,964 (2012). Kupp enters Sunday needing 135 receiving yards to tie the record, a high number, although he has more than 100 receiving yards in 10 games this season and has four games with 130 or more yards.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas owns the season-high 149 for receptions (2019). Kupp is 11 catches away from tying that mark; he’s reached that total in three games this season.

“Those records have a different weight,” he stressed. Kupp on the records of Johnson and Thomas. “I have incredible respect for what those guys did, what they accomplished, what they produced for their teams in those 16 games.”

The Rams (12-4) have already clinched a playoff spot, but are in position Sunday to win a third NFC West title in five seasons with coach Sean McVay. The 49ers (9-7) need a win (or a Saints loss to the Atlanta Falcons) to secure a playoff spot.

“My priorities are to go out and win this game this week, whatever it takes to win it,” Kupp said when asked if it was a priority to set the records. “If that means spending more time blocking defensive ends and being able to make Sony [Michel] go out for big profit, that would be huge. I just want to do my job, whatever they ask of me, I just want to do it over and over again. “

Kupp set the Rams’ record for receiving yards in a single season Sunday in a 20-19 win over the Baltimore Ravens, passing Isaac Bruce’s 1,781 receiving yards mark set in 1995.

Kupp also recorded his 15th reception of the season in victory, becoming the fourth player in NFL history with 100 receptions, 1,500 passing yards and 15 touchdowns in a single season, joining Randy moss (2003), Marvin harrison (2001) and Rice (1995).