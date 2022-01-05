Coronavirus: calls for home health care rose more than 200% and there are delays

As a consequence of the increase in cases, calls for medical attention at home increased more than 200% and there are delays (Photo: Franco Fafasuli)

Argentina started 2022 with the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic. The community circulation of the Omicron variant and the escalation of cases leave no room for doubt. Exactly one month ago, on December 4, 2021, our country registered 1,690 infections. Today, thirty days later, it reached 81,210 and once again exceeded the record for daily infections since March 2020 .

In the midst of the outbreak, the guards of public and private hospitals are going through an overwhelming situation. Telephone attention services are not left out either: during the last fourteen days, calls for home health care increased more than 200% and there are delays.

This was stated by the Federation of Chambers of Medical Emergencies and Home Medicine (FEM) through a statement issued this Tuesday, January 4. According to the institution, from December 20 to date, incoming calls to emergency, emergency and home health care companies have increased “exponentially” generating “tension” in the system and “discomfort” between the patients.

“The health system added 345,000 positive COVID-19 cases in the last two weeks, a situation that causes an increase in demand for medical consultations both at home and through telemedicine platforms. In situations like this, the exponential increase in calls exposes the primary and prehospital care system to a strain that generates delays in the care of non-urgent cases and discomfort on the part of patients ”, They maintain from FEM.

According to the statement, although the companies in the sector are redoubling their efforts with their teams to respond to this new increase in demand, as a result of the increases in coronavirus cases, “ It is important to remember that infections and isolations also affect health personnel, generating significant temporary casualties in work teams and affecting daily care ”.

Regarding the latter, sources from the private health system confided to this medium that, like the population, part of the health personnel is also becoming infected and, therefore, there are fewer doctors and nurses on duty. “The long lines and delays in hospitals and testing centers are due, in addition to demand, to a shortage of human resources“, They entrusted to Infobae from the sector.

To decompress the situation, control the increase in infections and limit hospitalizations and deaths as much as possible, the FEM recommends that the population continue to respect the prevention measures established by the health authorities and comply with the vaccination program.

“In contexts of high demand such as the current It is very important to respect the responsible use of the urgencies and emergencies system, using the life risk contact lines only for this purpose and not to request other services or make claims ”, Concludes the statement.

The care systems and the guards entered into crisis due to the escalation of coronavirus infections

About this situation, from the Ministry of Health of the Nation They assured that the increase in cases was “expected” and asked the population for “social responsibility.”

“In recent times people have relaxed care for a sense of ‘security’. It is necessary to strengthen the precautions to avoid an even greater rise in infections by COVID-19. Individual behavior today is what gives us the best result. In addition to vaccination, it is key to keep your distance, wear a mask, wash your hands, avoid closed places and crowds. That has turned out every time we have done it, “he said. Sonia Tarragona, Chief of Cabinet of the portfolio led by the minister Carla vizzotti, in dialogue with radio Continental.

