Costa Rica is the second best place to retire in 2022, according to International Living

Costa Rica ranks as the second best place to retire in 2022, on a global scale, according to the InternationalLiving.com list, published this January 1 by the firm specialized in rating places for retirees to live. .

For this year, Costa Rica was only surpassed by Panama, according to that publication, which evaluates 10 categories, including cost of living, governance, retiree benefits, weather, health care and more. In the 2021 ranking, Costa Rica ranked first in the index and in the 2020 ranking it was third.

The Global Retirement Index 2022 is number 31 of the magazine, which is carried out annually. Its goal is to offer retirees safe and value-for-money destinations beyond the United States or Canada, the publication states.

After Panama and Costa Rica, among the 10 best places are, in their order, Mexico, Portugal, Colombia, Ecuador, Malta, France, Spain and Uruguay.

In addition to being based on indicators and on the situation of services, such as health, financial and real estate, this index has correspondents based in each of the countries, who also contribute information to prepare the ranking final.

Jennifer Stevens, executive editor of International Living, noted that the index is designed to be a kind of roadmap, to help point people to places abroad that might make the most sense to them. For that reason, he added, the qualification reasons for each country are broken down in such a way that the interested party chooses the most appropriate to their claims.

Private companies have developed projects to attract foreign retirees seeking to live in Costa Rica. One of them is Ecoquintas, which has the security and services of a condominium, but surrounded by nature and the view of the Arenal volcano. Photo: Courtesy

Costa Rican charm

Recognizing that Costa Rica’s popularity on a global scale has long been built, the publication says visitors are drawn in by its special charm, the country’s tropical climate, lower cost of living, friendly locals, affordable healthcare, vast real estate options and, of course, its natural beauty.

It highlights the abolition of the army and how the savings achieved with this measure are used in the areas of education and health. Next, it highlights a first world literacy rate and access to health care for all citizens and legal residents with one of the best-rated public health care models in Latin America.

[ Costa Rica se coloca como mejor destino para jubilados en índice global del 2021 ]

It adds to the elements with which Costa Rica highlights the legalization of same-sex marriage, the mandatory nature of women’s rights and the strict legal control of the carrying of arms.

According to the index, Costa Rica also stands out for its tranquility and commitment to environmental protection, since approximately a quarter of its land is protected as national parks and wildlife refuges.

Access to the public health system and private medicine options are also among Costa Rican strengths to qualify as one of the best destinations for retirees to live.

The variety of microclimates, the way of being of Costa Ricans, that the country has one of the five “blue zones” of the world, the official rejection of racism and discrimination, the connotation of “pure life” and the many possibilities of having a healthy lifestyle, are included among the good qualifiers for Costa Rica.

The post estimates that a couple can live comfortably in Costa Rica, but not necessarily extravagantly, at around $ 2,000 to $ 2,500 a month. He adds that with $ 3,000 a month they can find a relaxed lifestyle with most of the amenities.