Cristian Leonel Ramírez has decided to “not return to the national team” of Ecuador | Football | sports

A “personal decision” made Cristian Leonel Ramirez put an end to his history with the Ecuadorian soccer team, which began on November 20, 2013 with his debut under the command of the Colombian Reinaldo Rueda in the playoffs heading to Brazil-2014 World Cup, with 19 years, three months and eight days. In October 2020, before the South American World Cup Qatar-2022 started his journey, the Krasnodar footballer of the first division of Russian football said he would not return to the senior team, a position he maintains to this day.

“I have made a decision a long time ago. This is a personal decision not to return to the National TeamMany people may take it well, others perhaps badly, but hey, that’s what athletes are exposed to, criticism. I respect the decision of each one and I would also like my decision to be respected, “the Ecuadorian told the program. Tie2.

The 27-year-old left-hander assures that he cannot give “many details” of the reasons that led him to end his cycle in the National Team, however, he maintains that he spoke with DT Gustavo Alfaro and that “there is no problem” .

“I cannot give many details, it was simply a personal decision for which I have not returned to the National Team. At the time I have manifested to the people who are there. I have spoken with the DT (Gustavo Alfaro) and we have been very good, there is no problemIt is simply a personal decision. It is not necessary to give much thought to this ”, he pointed out.

Ramírez is an important element in your team and according to records of the specialized site Transfermarkt, He has played 12 out of 18 possible games so far in the Russian Premier League.

With the Tricolor he registers 21 games and a goal scored, against Chile, for the qualifying rounds for the World Cup in Russia (2018). (D)