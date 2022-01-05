In the event of reaching 75 percent of the votes on the ballot for the Hall of Fame In your last year of eligibility, the former starting pitcher Curt Schilling, said I wouldn’t wear the Red Sox cap at the immortal plaque in Cooperstown.

It appears that Schilling is still very resentful of the Massachusetts organization, and although he may have had one of his best moments as a professional player with the Red Sox, he is not willing to represent them in the Hall of Immortals.

Schilling appeared on the Faith On The Field radio show to discuss his candidacy, and clarified that if he was exalted, he would wear the cap of either the Philadelphia Phillies or the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Schilling said one of the reasons for not entering the Hall of Fame as Patirrojo is because of the poor treatment he and his family received from John Henry and the Red Sox ownership group.

This statement from Schilling might not matter, as Schilling currently falls far short of what is necessary. After more than 120 qualified ballots, the former pitcher accumulates 56.9 percent of the votes, with almost 270 ballots to be delivered.