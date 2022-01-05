Danger Brian Ocampo as reinforcement of America

What seemed all aimed for a signing without major complications, has been blocked for America. The blue cream have as their object of desire the Uruguayan attacker Brian Ocampo, who on December 31 ended his contract with Montevideo National, so he could go free to the club of his choice after agreeing on salary issues.

Until this Monday, the talks were on the right track, everything progressed as expected and they found a good disposition from the footballer to arrive at Mexico; However, a detail emerged that has complicated the entire transfer. And it is that the representative of Ocampo asks that a percentage of the player be left to the Uruguayan team that ranges between $ 4 million.

Monumental Eagles He was able to know that within Coapa there is annoyance due to this obstacle because they do not consider it correct to ask for payment for a free player and who no longer has any contractual link with National Because with everything and that he had the option to renew one more year, it was not exercised.

Despite everything, there is hope in the club to be able to unblock this situation whenever they see Ocampo to the ideal element to satisfy the needs that they have from one extreme to the right with depth, conditions for which Santiago Solari gave the go-ahead for the footballer to be hired.

The following hours will be crucial to know if Brian Ocampo He may be a new American player or the operation falls to make way for some other of the alternatives that the American leadership has on the agenda and to be able to specify a new player as soon as possible in the understanding that they require it to round up their squad.