Data of 1.3 million people could have been exposed after hack

(CNN) – Hackers breached the computer networks of a southeastern Florida healthcare system in October and could have accessed the sensitive personal and financial information of more than 1.3 million people, the healthcare system announced this week.

Social Security numbers, patient medical history, and bank account information are among the data that have been exposed in the breach of Broward Health, a network of more than 30 health care centers that serve patients in approximately 2 million people in Broward County, Florida, according to an alert the health care provider filed with the Maine District Attorney.

Approximately 470 of the victims of this data breach live in Maine. As in other states, Maine law requires organizations that maintain the personal data of state residents to file a statement when they have been hacked.

It is just one of many cyber incidents that have rocked the healthcare sector during the pandemic as cybercriminals have continued to steal data from hospitals and try to profit from it. A ransomware attack on the Los Angeles division of Planned Parenthood in October compromised the personal information of some 400,000 patients.

In the case of Broward Health, the incident did not appear to involve ransomware. Broward Health spokeswoman Jennifer Smith told CNN in an email that the hackers did not request any ransom and none were paid.

“Patient care was not interrupted or affected at any time during or after this incident,” Smith said.

Mark Krotoski, who is listed as an attorney for Broward Health in the statement, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The intruders accessed Broward Health’s computer networks through an “outside medical provider,” according to the statement, an incident that highlights the exposure that hospitals and other organizations face to hackers through their supply chains.

“This personal information was extracted or removed from Broward Health systems; however, there is no evidence that the intruder misused the information,” the breach notice reads.