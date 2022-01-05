David “Tololoche”, a musician from the Mexican region, died in a spectacular car accident

David Tololoche was originally from Hermosillo, Sonora Photo: Instagram / @ omareldeltololoche

Regional Mexican music is dressed in mourning again because now the death of David Antonio Moreno Grijalva was revealed, better known in the world of this genre as David Tololoche.

The young musician was part of the musical ensemble of Ghost, known exponent of a band. David died at the age of 24, victim of a fatal car accident raised while driving at dawn on Sunday, January 2, on the Mexico-Nogales federal highway, on the Sinaloa-Sonora section.

It has been announced that he was heading to Hermosillo after giving a musical presentation when he suffered the accident of which details have not been revealed.

After the news spread, his great friend Alexander García, known as Ghost, shared an emotional message with which he regretted the death of whoever was part of his team: ‘My brother, thank you from the heart for everything that I lived with you. They will never replace him, I will always keep him in my talks and live in my heart. This hurts as you have no idea, “he wrote.

The musician born in San José de Cañas, DurangoHe said he felt devastated by David’s departure: ‘Bastard is getting used to living without his presence. My friend, brother, compadre of the newspaper. Rest in peace, compadre, ” he wrote about an image where both musicians appear embracing.

The deceased had recently been invited to play at an event in Carín León and The tamarind, a presentation that he described as a goal achieved: ‘Dreams come true, I thank all the people for your attention, They leave me with a good taste in my mouth and with a lot of desire to continue working to achieve my goals. He added that the discipline and professionalism of the musicians with whom he was able to alternate “leaves a lot to learn.”

Showing off his humility, the late artist said he had no more words to say ‘thank you and dedicate my triumphs to the people who really supported me from the heart And I promise you that it does not end here, because I want even more. Thanks to the entire Carín León team and my musician friends who made me feel fully confident ‘. Such words were written by the artist on his Facebook account referring to the concert held on December 25, 2021, in the Multiple Use Center of his native Hermosillo.

Just on Saturday the first of January, the Tololoche shared a photograph where he said he already ‘needed’ his homeland, Hermosillo: That became his last publication as hours later his death was reported.

In addition to his work alongside Ghost, David was also part of the group Los Karajos, where he played bass, tololoche and worked as a composer, writing songs like Oh girl Y The battered brat.

The musician from Hermosillo left with his departure not only great goals and plans for the future, but also his family, friends and his young fiancée, named Paloma Vega, whom he would marry in a few months.

Just on December 28, the musician who stood out for his sympathy, shared a publication on his Facebook wall asking for his three wishes for this nascent year: ‘Own house, own car and a stable job by 2022 ′.

Two days before his death, David had an illustration of his musical instrument tattooed. With a photograph, he thanked the artist who captured a tololoche on his right arm. And on the day of the Virgin of Guadalupe, the day on which the death of Vicente Fernández was announced, the Tololoche shared a caricature of the Huentitán charro reaching heaven: ‘You brought me a serenade, yes mother’.

