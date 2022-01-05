Decentralized social networks: what advantages do they offer you

When the entire digital universe seems to converge with Meta, decentralized networks are presented as a counterpart to Zuckerberg’s plans

Will be the big bussiness in this new chapter. To such an extent that Mark Zuckerberg wants to dominate it from now on: the Metaverse. Even the company he created will go from being called Facebook to Meta.

Down to the plain, this consists of virtual worlds in three dimensions where users interact with each other through avatars, also in 3D, to chat, work, learn, buy and sell items, and so on.

This technology will transform the ways of communicating on the Internet, either in the work and educational spheres as in the social networks themselves. So much so that it will represent a business of u $ s800,000 million in the next two years.

Although all bigtech companies are analyzing how to get on the metaverse, great deal of Blockchain-based startups are already exploring this new concept. And they can even threaten the dominance of big technology that today dominate social networks.

Crypto power

In the metaverse you can work, play, trade, socialize, learn. “You can find out about things, show your creations, join communities and interest groups, consume content, explore that 3D world, find a partner, trade crypto”, exemplify from Ripio.

The company assures that “all this will happen in a more lively environment, inspired by multiplayer video games and social networks, which also works in a decentralized way, such as blockchain networks “that allow cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum to function.

“We are setting up a kind of Argentine Embassy in the metaverse. It is a DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization), which will function as a project incubator“, ahead of iProUP Gastón Levar, Argentine representative of Airtm.

In your vision, the pandemic is accelerating the conception of a new world, especially thanks to the success of non-fungible tokens (NFT), characterized by:

They represent a unique and unrepeatable asset (for example, Jack Dorsey’s first tweet)

It can be a digital file that contains text, audios, images, videos, the character of a video game, etc.

Each one has its value: unlike DAI, which is always worth a dollar, each NFT has the price set by the market

They cannot be spent: they cannot be exchanged for a good of another nature and of comparable economic value

“An old and a new world is being raised. When talking about NFT, the new generations already understand that each one of us is a unique person “, says Levar to illustrate the rise of the Metaverse. And he emphasizes that each time more companies will start operating without a visible head, as with DAOs, which will gradually consolidate as a new type of management.

Indeed, DAOs allow you to create organizations and allow users to acquire a governance token (as if they were actions) to participate in decision making within the smart contract that governs that community.

“You do not need a centralized structure or know the people who create it,” says Levar. Ultimately, these new configurations will make own people is the one who manages everything in a social network and that each one participates in the profits that it generates.

What’s coming

Another advantage of decentralized social networks is that, by working within a blockchain, do not depend on a centralized server, like Google or Facebook. Nahuel Burbach, Pool Together Community Lead for Latin America, affirms to iProUP that these new communities They will be rivals of strength for the bigtech.

“It is possible that Goal look to blend in and pay attention to areas where the blockchain application is not the best option. Are networks will bring greater freedom of expression and privacy control“, complete. The expert adds that the advantage of this technology can be significant, depending on the chosen configuration, although” there is still room for research.

The metaverse will allow interacting with people and products in 3D, enabling new consumer dynamics

Among the main advantages is the possibility of have more control over how the community will function and the rules about what can be published. Thus, instead of the content is monitored by a corporation, the terms can be set in a smart contract It will run automatically, protecting the privacy of users.

In this same sense, data is preserved by the robust cryptography system offered by the blockchain, so that the possibility of information theft is almost zero. Burbach emphasizes that these networks “do not do business with user data“.

The alternatives

The blockchain is leading a new phase of the internet. After the digital and technological acceleration in recent years that caused the pandemic, the network is reaching a new stage. “It is clear that the era of social networks as we know them and interaction only through mobile devices it is coming to its end“, he assures iProUP Juan José Mendez, Chief Brand of Ripio.

According to the executive, “the companies behind the call Web2 that we live in now (data and content centralized in a small group of companies) are already mutating to adapt its products and direct its capital to this new narrative “. For example, Google was renamed Alphabet and Facebook Meta.

“With decentralization as the norm, Web3 brings more global and inclusive solutions and practices that promote new ways of relating, communicate and transact between people and with our environment “, he explains.

For this reason, beyond the fact that it is still an emerging ecosystem, virtual communities and social networks are migrating towards the metaverse as a permanent and decentralized digital environment in which all products, experiences and tools converge of this new era of the Internet.

One of these examples is Diaspora, considered one of the oldest alternative social networks. It’s based on pods (servers managed by those who collaborate with the project).

When registering on the platform, you must choose one of those pods to store the data. Everyone is different: you can offer more or less privacy and is aimed at groups with specific interests. In addition, the user is always the owner of his data and can export or delete it from the server whenever he wants.

Another alternative is DTube, a decentralized platform for playing videos posted by Internet users themselves, but unlike its “traditional rival” YouTube, maintains data privacy and security. But it also offers an interface very similar to the site owned by Google.

For its part, Steemit andsa social network that combines content creation with interaction with among users, in the style of Twitter. All the information is saved on the blockchain: user accounts, content, “likes” and any other information.

“The Decentralized social networks will eat up the business of the centralized ones. Simply because decentralization and tokenization of assets will make assets consumers receive compensation for giving their information, something that today does not happen at all in networks such as Google, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter “, he points out to iProUP Gustavo Domínguez, CIO of Adcap Grupo Financiero and co-founder of Banza.

This is the case of Indorse, a social network that runs on the Ethereum chain and uses different methods to validate the skills of users and artificial intelligence systems for chats. In addition, it offers a reward for your activity on the platform in the native token IND.

However, Juan José Méndez, Chief Brand of Ripio, entrusts iProUP what une of the most powerful characteristics of decentralized networks is that are resistant to censorship and at the same time there is no single point of control in its architecture.

Decentralized networks offer greater privacy and control over data

“The Diaspora case and its effectiveness in detecting content related to religious extremists in 2014 sets a powerful precedent,” says Mendez. The manager clarifies that they are very interesting projects, “still They are not in the consolidation stage, but rather of innovation and exploration. So it is more difficult to know which ones will be successful and what the yardstick will be by which we are going to measure it. ”

Domínguez warns that Centralized social networks “are in danger”. “The big players, like Twitter, are trying to create an alternative and a decentralized network, and Facebook is responding to the threat with its own metaverse“, complete.

The expert emphasizes that the business model of Facebook will not protect people’s data, but rather “will try to get more information, centralize it and monetize it 100%“.

The new age of the Internet is being questioned by the “owners” of Silicon Valley. Former Twitter CEO, Jack dorsey, is in favor of decentralized networks, although it warns that the new Web will be “centralized but with a different label“.

The truth is that the new era of the Internet is approaching. Much less centralized, with a focus on privacy and greater power to users. The big question is who will be the winners.