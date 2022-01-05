DeDigger, a search engine for public files on Google Drive.

* Disclaimer: As a user, you are solely responsible for the use, copying and / or downloading of the material that you find using this tool.

This week, news broke that, with the change introduced on December 14, Google has begun scanning the cloud for files containing hate speech, sexually explicit documents and dangerous files that harm minors.

This is the process that Google performs:

First the files are scanned in search of any that violate the conditions.

Google receives a notification of a possible breach.

The content is manually analyzed.

In the event that the content is classified as inappropriate, access will be restricted, the user will be eliminated and access to the platform will be prevented.

With this new movement it is clear, once again, that the Google cloud is as private as transparent glass.

For that reason, and although we are not Google, we bring you today’s tool, which will allow us to search the public files of Google Drive.

Searching in Google Drive

Google Drive does not offer the option to search for public files, we can do it with the traditional Google search, with two points to search for specific sites, for example: site: drive.google.com * .png.

What DeDigger brings us, thanks to its creator dedigger, is the possibility of searching directly, as if it were a search engine, within the public files of Google Drive.

Through dedigger.com, we can search for public files on Google Drive that are not under the control of the platform and the platform has no control over the nature, content and availability of those files. So you can find anything if you decide to use it.

The platform does not monitor the files and, therefore, is not responsible for the content they contain. That the material can be found through the platform does not grant us permission to download, copy or use this material. As a user, you are solely responsible for the use, copying and / or downloading of the material that you find using this tool..

As soon as you do a couple of searches, you will realize that in the end, the much acclaimed “cloud” is nothing more than other people’s devices. I hope that, thanks to this, you will be more careful with what you upload up there (encrypt it, at least).

