Did Daniel Arenas die? After withdrawal of the novels, they give hard news about the Televisa heartthrob

Mexico City.- In the last hours the rumor that the famous soap opera heartthrob Daniel Arenas had been hit by a car after leaving Mexico in November, and even that there was lost life, so they give important news about your health.

The Colombian actor, who currently appears on the screen of The stars in SOS I’m falling in love, He decided leave mexico to spend the holidays with his family, in addition to ensuring that he wanted take a break of the performance.

I love acting very much but I also think that you have to take breaks in life. I am interested in having my own business, something that I am passionate about. I am reinventing myself, it is never too late to find other passions that give us happiness (…) I am in that search to see what comes next, “he said a few weeks ago.

The 42-year-old heartthrob, who’s been in melodramas like Teresa, Sweetheart Heart, Indomitable Heart, The cat, My husband has a family Y Doctors, lifeline, he lost his exclusivity contract with the San Ángel company in 2018.

After moving away from the forums, the rumor began to spread on social networks that he had been run over and unfortunately had died, so drivers of the The sun rises They were in charge of contacting him to find out the truth.

In the morning of Television Image They clarified that the actor is very well and the news fortunately turned out to be falseIn addition to not being the first time they have invented a rumor of this type. Annoyed, they asked not to disseminate this type of information.

Fortunately he’s fine and he just enjoyed Christmas with his girlfriend Daniella Alvarez and everything indicates that the relationship is going very well (…) Be careful when you share this type of information because you have a family and you do not know if you can see the message and scare someone away, “he said. Joanna Vega-Biestro.

Source: Imagen Entertainment YouTube channel and Instagram @danarenas