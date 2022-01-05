Did Tom Brady convince them? Antonio Brown would continue as a player for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

After the scandal he starred in in Week 17 of the NFL 2021 when he left the game vs. New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers contemplate a controversial penalty for Antonio Brown. Did Tom Brady convince them?

Everything was written and almost legalized by the same office of Commissioner Roger Goodell: Antonio Brown would not return to the NFL after the scandal he starred in in Week 17 when he left the game Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New York Jets, but … wait! This has not happened.

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians was clear and forceful in stating that Antonio Brown “It was no longer a Buc” after leaving the game against the Jets, but when the hours passed and the spirits were calmer, the situation changed from heaven to earth. Did Tom Brady convince them?

“Obviously, that is a difficult situation. We all love him and care deeply for him. CI believe that everyone should be compassionate and empathetic with some very difficult things ”, Tom Brady said about the scandal that Antonio Brown starred in.

Things changed in 3, 2, 1 because according to ESPN journalist Adam Schefter, Tampa Bay Buccaneers have not made official they cut Antonio Brown until Tuesday, December 4. On the contrary, the Bucs would be considering a controversial sanction for one of Brady’s best friends in the locker room.

The controversial sanction that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers contemplates for Antonio Brown in the NFL

According to the information published by Schefter, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are discussing with the NFL how they will proceed in the face of the Antonio Brown situation and Yahoo Sports adds that the team led by Tom Brady preferred to sanction him and not tell him of the organization.