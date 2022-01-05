Disgrace on Televisa! Family member of Pepillo Origel dies, the third in a week

Mexico City.- Year 2022 did not start in the best way for Juan Jose Origel, because this Tuesday he announced that, just 2 days after the death of one of his loved ones, he suffered the loss of another member of his family.

Through his social networks, the host of the program Excuse me confirmed the death of his cousin, the third this week, according to the journalist himself wrote at the bottom of the recently published image.

They just told me that my cousin brother Enrique Servín Origel just passed away. They are already three cousins ​​in a week. My condolences to my aunt Sara Origel and her children. May God give them comfort! “, It reads.

Although the reason for the death of Pepillo’s cousin, identified as Enrique Servín Origel, is unknown, it is known that the Mexican producer has not gone through difficult days, given that he has suffered several losses in a few days.

Just last Sunday, the artist from Televisa published in his account Instagram that another of his cousins, by name Jesus Padilla Origel, whom he regarded as his brother, had died after losing the battle against the virus Covid-19.

In a recent interview, Origel revealed that he hates the holidays, because in 2004 his mother on those dates. Mrs Teresa Padilla was very important to him and he could not even say goodbye to her, since at that moment he was in Brazil.

Source: Hispanic World