Djokovic will have to prove that he cannot be vaccinated upon arrival in Australia

The number one tennis player in the world, Novak Djokovic, who has obtained a medical exemption to participate in the Australian Open, will have to justify that he cannot be vaccinated against covid-19, said Australian Home Secretary Karen Andrews.

“While the (regional) Government of Victoria and Tennis Australia may allow an unvaccinated player to compete in the Australian Open, it is the Australian Government that will enforce our requirements at the Australian border, “Andrews added in a statement.

Djokovic announced that he will defend his Australian Open title in Melbourne, between January 17 and 30, after receiving a medical exemption, as he is not vaccinated against COVID.

“Anyone who wants to enter Australia must comply with our strict border requirements”, Andrews emphasized when recalling that those who have not received the complete schedule of the covid-19 vaccine must demonstrate to the authorities that they cannot receive this drug for medical reasons to avoid, in this way, the 14-day quarantines.

But the minister did not clarify what will happen if Djokovic – whose medical reasons are unknown – does not meet the requirements when passing customs, just saying that “Quarantines of international travelers in Victoria, including people who have not been vaccinated, are a matter for the Victorian Government.”

Following the announcement of the tennis player, the regional government of Victoria and Tennis Australia They assured that they did not give Djokovic special treatment, In the midst of great unrest among the inhabitants of Melbourne, the city that accumulates the most days under strict isolation during the pandemic, and the rest of this country in which harsh measures were implemented to stop the pandemic.

The Australian Open, which in the last edition put tennis players under a two-week quarantine, is held in the midst of a crisis in the oceanic country due to the increase in infections, which passed from almost 212 thousand accumulated cases on December 1 , to more than half a million this week.