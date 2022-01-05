Dollar price today January 4, peso closes with minimal decline

Today Tuesday, January 4, 2022, the dollar is trading at 20.5399 pesos per unit with an upward trend in real time. According to the report of Banxico, the peso falls by less than 1 cent in the exchange rate to stand at 20.5381 pesos per unit against the spot interbank dollar. On this day, the Mexican peso depreciated.

In a day that ended practically the same as the previous one, the local currency closed with -0.0073 pesos against a dollar that strengthened yesterday and today with the calmer markets with the issue of Omicron.

The economist Gabriela Siller points out that due to the rise in COVID-19 infections, bottlenecks are increasing, leading the costs of maritime freight to become more expensive in exports of China to EU.

Price of the dollar in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $ 20.5381 – Sale: $ 20.5381

: Buy $ 20.5381 – Sale: $ 20.5381 HSBC : Buy: $ 20.06 – Sale: $ 20.74

: Buy: $ 20.06 – Sale: $ 20.74 Banamex : Buy: $ 19.93 – Sale: $ 21.07

: Buy: $ 19.93 – Sale: $ 21.07 Bancomer: Buy: $ 19.89 – Sale: $ 20.79

Buy: $ 19.89 – Sale: $ 20.79 Banorte: Buy: $ 19.35 – Sale: $ 20.75

Buy: $ 19.35 – Sale: $ 20.75 Scotiabank: Buy: $ 18.40 – Sale: $ 21.40

Buy: $ 18.40 – Sale: $ 21.40 IXE: Buy: $ 19.35 – Sale: $ 20.75

Buy: $ 19.35 – Sale: $ 20.75 Bajío Bank: Buy: $ 19.90 – Sale: $ 20.90

Buy: $ 19.90 – Sale: $ 20.90 Monex: Buy: $ 20.15 – Sale: $ 21.15

Buy: $ 20.15 – Sale: $ 21.15 Azteca Bank: Buy: $ 19.55 – Sale: $ 20.19

Buy: $ 19.55 – Sale: $ 20.19 Inbursa: Buy: $ 20.00 – Sale: $ 21.00

Buy: $ 20.00 – Sale: $ 21.00 Santander: Buy: $ 19.60 – Sale: $ 21.13

Buy: $ 19.60 – Sale: $ 21.13 Exchange: Buy: $ 20.02 – Sale: $ 21.04

Buy: $ 20.02 – Sale: $ 21.04 Banregio: Buy: $ 19.20 – Sale: $ 21.20

Regarding the bitcoin, is currently at $ 46,130.5 with a downward trend in real time.

Regarding the euro, it is priced at $ 23.17 pesos, for $ 27.78 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

