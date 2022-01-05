Edwin Cardona would be a Racing de Avellaneda player, purchase 50% of his rights | Colombians Abroad

The future of Edwin Cardona seems to be in limbo, since the player’s desire is to return to Nacional, while that of Xolos, owner of his sports rights, is to sell him and take advantage of his transfer from the economic point of view. The rumor of America is ruled out, so now only two clubs remain in the fight.

The approaches with Nacional seemed to prosper, however, in Argentina one of the greats also put his eyes on the Colombian midfielder, so his return to Colombia would be in sight.

According to information from the journalist Tomas Davila, from ESPN, the Colombian midfielder would become part of the Racing ranks. The economic offer of the academy for Cardona amounts to 50% of his pass, which would be paid to Xolos, who accepted the proposal of 3.3 million dollars.

In addition, the contract that Cardona would sign would be for around three years. “The academy finishes finalizing details of the contract with the Colombian. Close to closing ”.

Now, it remains to define and know the decision of Edwin Cardona, who is very interested in returning to Colombia, everything will depend on the decision of him and Xolos, at the time of hearing an offer from Atlético Nacional.