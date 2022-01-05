Edwin Luna: the boots of more than a thousand dollars that he gave to Kimberly Flores for Christmas | Mexico | MX | Celebs | nnda nnlt | FAME

After having overcome a marital crisis, which included rumors of alleged infidelity, the couple made up of Edwin moon Y Kimberly flowers They continue to squander love and give each other details with which they demonstrate their strong union, especially in the last weeks when they celebrated the Christmas and the New Year.

As part of a tradition that has been adopted throughout the world, each December 25 between loved ones gifts are usually exchanged and this time the leader of the Banda La Trakalosa de Monterrey He showed off with it because he gave his wife some beautiful boots from the Italian brand Fendi, leaving thousands with their mouths open.

Kimberly flowers was the one who made this gift known to her fans through a publication in the stories of her Instagram account, in which she tagged Luna and thanked her with a short and direct message for the great detail she had with her for Christmas.

Edwin Luna gave his wife some expensive boots for Christmas. (Photo: Kimberly Flores / Instagram).

THE PRICE OF EDWIN LUNA’S GIFT TO KIMBERLY FLORES

Specialized media in Mexico, interested in the present that the singer had with his wife, decided to make the corresponding inquiries about the price of Fendi boots and were able to find the exact amount of what he would have spent to pamper the love of his life.

The pair of Fendi brand ankle boots have a cost of almost 25 thousand Mexican pesos, which is equivalent to more than 1,200 dollars, so it could be said that Edwin Luna spared absolutely nothing to see Kimberly Flores smile.

To this must be added all the gifts that he would have also bought for the other members of the family that he has forged with the natural model of Guatemala, with whom he will celebrate 5 years of relationship in 2022, taking into account that they made their relationship official in 2017 .

Kimberly Flores and Edwin Luna sharing with their whole family on Christmas Day. (Photo: Kimberly Flores / Instagram).

KIMBERLY FLORES CLEARS UP THE RUMORS OF AN INFIDELITY ON HER PART

Through an extensive video published on her YouTube account, in which Edwin Luna also participated, the 32-year-old model spoke about an alleged infidelity that she would have committed during her participation in the program “The House of Famous” with the actor Roberto Romano.

She flatly denied that this is true and indicated that everything that was seen on screens was a product of how she wanted the production to look. He even hinted that they would have removed some parts of the video in order to generate more ratings.

In the same way, the video served for Flores to apologize to her current husband for all the negative that he has had to endure due to the rumors that were born about the aforementioned.

They also highlighted the problems they had with the press when they arrived at the airport after Kimberly’s exit from “The House of the Famous.”

KIMBERLY FLORES ON INSTAGRAM

EDWIN LUNA AND THE TRAKALOSA OF MONTERREY