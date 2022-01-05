Elizabeth Holmes: controversial founder of Theranos found guilty of fraud and conspiracy

Elizabeth Holmes became a billionaire at age 31.

Guilty of wire fraud and conspiracy to defraud.

It is the verdict against Elizabeth Holmes, the woman who a few years ago came to be considered “the new Steve Jobs” for her success with Theranos, a health technology company that quickly made millions in profits.

This Monday, a federal jury made up of eight men and four women declared Holmes blame for three counts of fraud electronic Y one conspirestion to defraud investors.

The 37-year-old woman was not detained and there is no exact date for the sentence, which could be 20 years for each of the four charges she was found guilty of.

