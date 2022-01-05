Elizabeth Holmes: Silicon Valley Entrepreneur Found Guilty of Fraud

A jury of USA found guilty this Monday of four of eleven charges to the entrepreneur and former favorite of Silicon Valley Elizabeth Holmes, accused of a millionaire fraud after having ensured that his company Theranos he had developed a revolutionary blood test system.
Holmes She was found guilty of three counts of wire fraud and one of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and was found not guilty of four others.
The jury did not reach a consensus on three more charges than Holmes was singled out for.
Each charge can carry a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a fine of about $ 250,000. In addition, it would be forced to return the money to those who have been scammed.
The decision came after seven days of deliberation by the twelve members of the jury (eight men and four women).
On the morning of this Monday, the members of the jury informed the federal judge of USA Edward Davila that they were still divided into three of the charges.
The magistrate asked them to continue deliberating and to take as much time as necessary, “without haste.”
Holmes, 37, rose to fame for allegedly inventing a revolutionary system to lower blood test costs, making her a star in Silicon Valley and in the business world at large, to the point where she was compared to Apple co-founder Steve Jobs.
Your company TheranosFounded in 2003, it quickly attracted investor interest because of the great potential of these alleged blood tests and made its founder a multimillionaire at age 31.
Instead of traditional tests, Holmes He claimed that he had invented a new technology that allowed complex and expensive blood tests to be carried out in a much simpler way and requiring only one or two drops extracted from the patient’s finger.
Its cost was a quarter or even less than traditional tests carried out in medical dispensaries, prompting the American pharmacy chain Walgreens to partner with Theranos to offer the supposedly revolutionary tests in their stores of California Y Arizona.
However, the diary The Wall Street Journal published at the end of 2015 a series of research articles in which he questioned the credibility of the analyzes of Theranos and accused the company of, among other things, diluting blood samples obtained from patients to increase their volume.
These accusations led the Justice Department of USA will file charges against Holmes and the former president and former director of operations of the company, Ramseh “Sunny” Balwani (sentimental ex-partner of Holmes), whom he accused of having misled investors, doctors and patients.
The company Theranos disbanded in September 2018.