Elizabeth Holmes: Silicon Valley Entrepreneur Found Guilty of Fraud

A jury of USA found guilty this Monday of four of eleven charges to the entrepreneur and former favorite of Silicon Valley Elizabeth Holmes, accused of a millionaire fraud after having ensured that his company Theranos he had developed a revolutionary blood test system. Holmes She was found guilty of three counts of wire fraud and one of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and was found not guilty of four others.

The jury did not reach a consensus on three more charges than Holmes was singled out for. Each charge can carry a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a fine of about $ 250,000. In addition, it would be forced to return the money to those who have been scammed.

The decision came after seven days of deliberation by the twelve members of the jury (eight men and four women). On the morning of this Monday, the members of the jury informed the federal judge of USA Edward Davila that they were still divided into three of the charges. The magistrate asked them to continue deliberating and to take as much time as necessary, “without haste.” Holmes, 37, rose to fame for allegedly inventing a revolutionary system to lower blood test costs, making her a star in Silicon Valley and in the business world at large, to the point where she was compared to Apple co-founder Steve Jobs.