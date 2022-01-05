Elon Musk’s prediction for 2022: cryptocurrencies, hard drugs, humanoids, shortages …

Elon musk is one of the most followed figures today. The tycoon, Tesla CEO, usually positions himself on issues of global significance and, this time, has spoken about his forecasts for the year 2022. He did it in a one-hour talk at the CODE Conference 2021, in Los Angeles.

Elon Musk’s predictions for 2022

Among the predictions of the entrepreneur we find the strong presence of the cryptocurrencies in the world. In fact, Musk maintains that these currencies are more reliable than current currencies as they are controlled by a network. “Now, a few oligarchs control the money bases,” he commented.

Energy shortage is another issue that the Tesla CEO has marked in red. The businessman predicts that the energy demand will multiply by two in a few years and bets on alternatives that are already contemplated, such as nuclear energy.

Another of the elements, more controversial, in which he has entered Musk it’s on drugs. According to the magnate, both society and the legal system will be more permissive with the consumption of psychotropic drugs. Looking to the future, the CEO has also advanced that robotic humanoids they will be part of our lives soon.

Finally, Elon musk has swept for home and has highlighted the relevance of its technology Starlink in the future. This internet via satellite, he says, will be key for people in rural places to have access to the network at a high connection speed.