Employers do not have to require negative testing of employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 to return to their jobs

Employers do not have to require their employees to test negative for COVID-19 after a positive contagion to be able to return to their work, clarified today, Tuesday, the Secretary of Health, Carlos Mellado.

“As soon as those ten days (of quarantine) pass, you return to your work without the need for a test”, said the headline in a press conference from La Fortaleza.

He explained that a person can continue to show a positive test result, but not be contagious. “One thing is positivity and another thing is viral load. Viral load is what is going to make me infect it. After the fifth day that viral load begins to decrease … sixth, seventh day you are no longer contagious “Mellado explained.

“You can be positive in a PCR test after 10, 12, 13, 14, 14 days … but it does not mean that it is contagious because the time that you had a high viral load has passed,” he explained.

Although he stated that there is no shortage of tests to detect COVID-19 in Puerto Rico, up to 40,000 tests are being carried out on the island daily. The high number responds, in part, to misuse by citizens, he acknowledged. “There are people getting tests every day”, he expressed.