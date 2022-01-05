EPS are obliged to guarantee access to medicine to prevent HIV

The health system in Colombia obligatorily expanded access to medicine PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis) to prevent the spread of HIV in the Health Benefits Plan, formerly called the Mandatory Health Plan (POS).

Experts point out that PrEP it is also a complete program through which the person agrees to continuous monitoring, periodic screening exams, of your general health status, among other health care and prevention actions. HIV infection.

Access to this medicine to prevent the spread of HIV, prescribed to people at risk of contracting the virus and want to prevent it, although it had already been recommended last June in a HIV guide issued by the Ministry of Health, is now included as right on the Resolution 2292 of December 2021 cwith which new health services were updated and established as of 2022.

This means that now EPS will not be able to deny the right of a person at risk of contracting HIV to access treatments to prevent the virus.

For Miguel Angel Lopez, activist HIV positive and co-founder of Más Than three letters, NGO from Medellín that works in education around the virus, updating the Health Benefits Plan is a step forward in the global fight against HIV

“This announcement of the Ministry of Health means that the Government of Colombia is recognizing that the HIV It is not only about treating people, who already have it, but preventive actions must be even stronger. It is a step forward in recognizing that preventive medicine it is better and even much cheaper than therapeutic medicine, ”said the activist.

As explained by Miguel Ángel López, from now on interested persons will be able to make an appointment with a general practitioner and request that they send it to the professional who can prescribe PrEP. However, there is still a lack of clarity on how the process to access the benefit will be. “It is something that is still being done in the march. It is something too new. There are many EPS that have not finished informing their general practitioners, “said the activist.