Except for a house and a BMW, most of it sold at Maradona’s estate auction

The international auction of assets of the late Argentine soccer star Diego Maradona, which had been extended until December 31, closes with most of the lots sold except one house and one of the two BMWs offered, reported its organizer, Adrián Mercado.

“In principle, the only thing that we would be left to sell is one of the two BMWs, the most expensive, and the house of (the parents in the neighborhood of) Villa Devoto. For the rest we have had offers, it remains to present it to the judge We will do it in these days, “Mercado told AFP on Tuesday.

Some 90 Maradona assets had been auctioned on December 19 in an online international auction run by Grupo Adrián Mercado Subastas, but as numerous lots were left vacant, it was decided to extend the deadline for submission of bidders until December 31.

That day, sales totaled about $ 26,000 according to AFP calculations that followed the online auction, while there were no bidders for goods valued at $ 1,420,000, including the Villa Devoto house, in the city of Buenos Aires, whose base The auction price was $ 900,000.

It is a property of 700 m2 covered and 500 m2 of park that the ’10’ gave to his parents and where they lived for more than 30 years.

After the extension, “we have had proposals for everything that was LCD televisions, gyms, treadmills, everything that had been vacant.”

Regarding a 45 m2 apartment valued at 65,000 dollars, in the seaside resort of Mar del Plata, 400 km south of Buenos Aires, Mercado took the sale for granted. “We still need to formally receive the offer, but it is sure to take place this week. It is almost a fact,” he said.

Among the most expensive goods, a 2016 BMW was sold, the basis of which was $ 165,000.

The other BMW, from 2017 and valued at $ 225,000, was left vacant, although Mercado was optimistic: “We believe that this car will also be installed probably this week, therefore only the Villa Devoto house would be left to see what happens. “, he claimed.

The bids must be approved by Judge Luciana Tedesco, in charge of Maradona’s succession and who had ordered the auction in agreement with the five children to pay expenses and tax debts.