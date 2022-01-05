Expectation for Kathy Hochul’s New York State Speech | Your Political City New York

Read transcript

and know how theterms.Rafael: thank you very muchlucrecia, we come back to youto know prognosisfull great expectation afterthe speech about the situationfrom the state of new york thattoday the governor, thehimself carries in the middle of aextraordinary rebound incoronavirus pandemic,fact greatly affected thestate of new york, gary islive from washingtonheights, tells us why thisit’s so important to everyoneNew York residents.>> good afternoon rafa, you areto go on the air with the peopleof the community, preciselythis growing expectation andthey want to understand that nobe both in technical termswhat does thegovernor, something that canchange reality toNew Yorker, precisely inthis situation they livecurrently, let us remember that thegovernor assumed this positionafter the scandal offormer governor andrewcoumo, last august, it issay that in four months andmedium should give a balance of thebeen even though you manage itgovernment are not veryforeign to her because it waslieutenant governor before this,so expectations areput on the changes thatcan be implemented beforecoping strategieshealth crisis, in the background we seea truck that wasdoing tests, behindthis is a long line ofcommunity peopletrying to check if they havethe virus, variousorganizations have brandedincapable organizationsto control the pandemic, doesbrief conversation with himpolitical analyst and they tell usthat there are certain topics that I don’t knowcan be, for examplethe coronavirus must touch it,necessarily the governor,plus what can happen withthe eviction moratorium inmaturity terms, ifextend or what can happenalso as a reform of the lawbail a controversial issueand where they have opined.also if you suppose you canset a limit of no more thantwo periods in whichpublic officials canbe included in your position,of course they say that shewill take this as a campaignpolitical, what can happento apply in the nextperiod and remaingovernor, this conversationwe will continue to have oneonce the speech passes, stopthat offers them an analysis moredeep than you can