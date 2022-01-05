Federico Viñas prevents the arrival of a last reinforcement for Club América

The America club is having a complicated transfer market facing the Grita Mexico Clausura 2022 Tournament, so that Santiago Banos, sports president of the institution, is subject to criticism. And if that was not enough Federico Viñas prevented the arrival of a reinforcement after refusing to leave the group of Eagles.

According to information from the reporter Víctor Díaz, the Uruguayan attacker received offers for his services a few days ago; However, he and his representative refused due to waiting for one of the Old continent, although this looks complicated due to the low football performance it is going through.

Through social networks, the communicator mentioned that squads as Santos Laguna, Atlas Y Necaxa They were the ones who asked for his pass, however, they did not meet the expectations of the South American element, who by the way, arrived on vacation overweight, so that the coaching staff is upset with him.

The Eagles have presented only two reinforcements

It is worth mentioning that so far the Azulcrema entity has only added two reinforcements for the Grita México Apertura 2022 Tournament. The first of them was Diego Valdes, who arrived from Santos Laguna, while the second was Jonathan dos Santos, who joined as a free agent after failing to renew with Los Angeles Galaxy (LA Galaxy) of the Major League Soccer (MLS).

When does America debut?

Note that the debut of Club América in the next campaign will be this Friday, January 7 against the Puebla as a visitor, where the pupils of Santiago Solari they will try to start off with the right foot to gradually gain confidence in the contest, in which they are obliged to take the championship as it takes place.