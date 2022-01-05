Femicide from Bluefields was a Police officer

Bernado Melecio Ruiz Chow was presented by the Bluefields Police as the suspect of having taken the life of his ex-partner, the 35-year-old lawyer Martha Alicia Robinson Aragón. The Police did not report that the suspect belonged to the police ranks, LA PRENSA confirmed that in 2016, Ruiz Chow was still part of the police institution.

The femicide occurred in the early morning of January 1, 2022 in the San Rosa neighborhood of that Caribbean city.

The Police reported this Monday that they were informed of the crime at 5:00 in the morning, but relatives – on the day of the crime – told local media that a little before 2:00 in the morning, Robinson returned to his home. home after saying goodbye to 2021 with loved ones. Inside the house, her executioner was waiting for her.

Police ignored calls for help

The victim managed to send help messages to some cousins, who went to the police station – located two blocks from Robinson’s house – but the officers told them they were busy, Maritza Mairena, the occisa’s aunt, told local media.

The lawyer was buried Sunday afternoon in Bluefields. THE PRESS / Social networks

According to the police report, Bernardo Ruiz Chow strangled his ex-partner. In their report, the Police establish that the motive for the crime was due to “discord” and they treat the victim as the spouse of the perpetrator, but relatives declared that the relationship had ended.

The police later claimed the capture of the suspect, but on the day of the crime it was learned that Ruiz Chow had turned himself in to the authorities.

They ask for life imprisonment

The femicide of Martha Robinson, who was a lawyer, accountant and teacher, is the first to occur in 2022.

In 2021, according to data from the Catholic body for the Right to Decide (CDD) there were 71 femicides.

Family and friends of Robinson have virtually requested that Bernardo Ruiz Chow be sentenced to life in prison. The family is using the Change.org platform, in which they have collected 2,598 signatures (as of Monday afternoon) of the 5,000 they intend to collect.

«We ask for life imprisonment for the femicide of Martha Robison. That justice be done for the fact that it marked these three little ones (the victim’s children) for life in the city of Bluefields, Nicaragua, on January 1, 2022. Justice !! #JusticiaMartha », reads the campaign.

The relatives of Martha Robinson criticized the police inaction, since they did not heed the woman’s call for help. THE PRESS / Facebook

Robinson was the mother of three boys, ages 12, 6, and 3. The victim was buried Sunday afternoon in his native Bluefields.

The accusation for femicide against Chow Ruiz was entered this January 3 at 12:55 pm in the Violence Courts of Bluefields, in charge of the judicial Ashelly Archibold Rigby.