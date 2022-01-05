First real application of the Mercedes EQXX: sunroof in electric cars from 2024 – Technology – Hybrids and Electric

The installation of solar panels on the roof is a possibility that has been being considered in some electric cars, with the aim of taking advantage of the solar energy that affects them to increase autonomy. The truth is that a panel of these dimensions contributes little to the final reach of these vehicles, practically in no case exceeding the 10 kilometres. Thus, while it seems like a good idea, its benefits are doubtful. However, Mercedes-Benz has decided to bet on this technology, showing it in its brand new Vision EQXX, so that it announces that The photovoltaic solar roof will be present in all its electric cars from 2024.

This announcement has been made by Markus Schäfer, CTO of Mercedes-Benz, during the press conference for the presentation of the Mercedes Vision EQXX. “In the future our customers will have the option of opting for uninterrupted full glass roofs or sunroofs, which are extremely aesthetically attractive, and which also offer the benefit of adding additional power to the battery,” said Schäfer.

According to the leader, the implementation of a sunroof in the EQXX achieves considerable benefits in the autonomy of the car. For just one day and under ideal conditions, Mercedes suggests that your solar panels will be able to add up to 25 kilometers of autonomy on long-distance trips. In comparison, the Ioniq 5’s sunroof is capable of adding just under five kilometers each day.

As explained by Schäfer, Mercedes has worked with the German research institute Fraunhofer, which has collaborated in the development of highly efficient solar panels that have already been tested in prototype form and that will be mounted on the brand’s production vehicles in 2024, being offered as an equipment option for customers.

The Mercedes-Benz sunroof feeds an LFP battery that is responsible for supplying energy to different electrical services in the car, reducing the voltage of the main traction battery and increasing its autonomy.

The way in which the photovoltaic roof of Mercedes accumulates energy is not what has been shown on other occasions. Actually, the energy of the 117 solar cells located on the roof of the Vision EQXX is stored in a lithium ferrophosphate (LFP) battery separated from the traction one. This battery is the one used to run different car services such as the air conditioning fan, the lights, the infotainment system and other accessories. By using a different battery to power those systems the main battery voltage is reduced, thus increasing the range. In addition, Mercedes is also developing a system capable of powering the high-voltage system.

Although Mercedes advertises an extra range of 25 kilometers per day in the Vision EQXX, the actual extra range that electric cars produced with this system will offer is unknown. The prototype presented by Mercedes offers, among other technologies for reducing consumption, a drag coefficient of 0.17, which is a figure that the brand’s series models will not achieve.

Currently, there are two examples of electric cars that manage to take advantage of solar energy to gain a significant amount of autonomy. Sono Motors’ Sion promises 34 kilometers of extra autonomy with the energy that the solar panels of its entire body can recover, but there is no data on how much is recovered through the roof. For its part, the Lightyear One adds 40 kilometers of autonomy that, in this case, is generated by the solar panels that are only included on the roof.