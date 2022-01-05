Flights to Cuba in January: up to 12 charters in one day from the US

The Flights to Cuba will increase their frequency in this month of January, despite the advance of the Ómicron variant of the Covid-19 pandemic that led to the cancellation of some of them from Miami, United States.

As DIARIO DE CUBA reported, American Airlines will have four daily flights between Miami and Havana starting January 4, until this Monday the airline It was maintained with a single flight, according to the schedule released by the state-run Empresa Cubana de Aeropuertos y Servicios Aeroportuarios SA (ECASA) on its Telegram channel.

JetBlue will increase its daily flights between Fort Lauderdale and José Martí International Airport to three, except Saturdays that will operate a flight. He also has another flight for Saturdays from New York to Havana.

Southwest has a daily flight from Tampa scheduled to Havana.

For its part, charter flights from the United States (Miami, Tampa, Orlando and Fort Myers) will continue to operate to Havana 11 on Mondays, six on Tuesdays, seven on Wednesdays, ten on Thursdays, 12 Fridays and nine on Saturdays and Sundays, respectively.

From Toronto, Canada, WestJet airline will fly to Juan Gualberto International Airport (Varadero) Mondays (January 10, 17 and 24), Tuesdays and Saturdays. It will also operate on Mondays to Frank País International Airport (Holguín).

Air Canada will fly to Havana on Sundays from Montreal and on Mondays to Toronto. To Varadero you will fly from Montreal Mondays, Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays (January 2 and 9) and Thursday (6). Too from toronto Mondays (3 and 10), Thursday, Friday (7), Saturdays (1, 8 and 15) and Sundays.

The canadian airline flights are scheduled on Thursdays from Toronto to Abel Santamaría International Airport (Santa Clara) and Tuesdays from Montreal. To Jardines del Rey International Airport (Cayo Coco) will fly on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from Montreal and on Wednesdays, Fridays (14, 21 and 28) and Saturdays from toronto. While to Holguín It will fly from Toronto on Mondays and from Montreal on Thursdays.

AirTransat will fly to Varadero from Montreal Mondays and Tuesdays (January 4 and 11); from toronto Tuesdays and Saturdays; Saturdays (8) from Québec, and Friday, January 21 from Moncton. To the Santa Clara airport will fly from Toronto on Fridays and Tuesdays (January 4, 11 and 18) and from Montreal Sundays and Tuesdays (4, 11 and 18).

The AirTransat flights to Cayo Coco from Montreal will be Wednesday and Sunday, and from toronto Saturdays and Tuesdays (4 and 11). To Holguín you will fly from Toronto Mondays and Wednesdays, from Montreal Tuesdays and Saturdays; Y from Québec Wednesdays (5 and 12).

Sunwing will fly to Varadero from Montreal, Toronto, Regina, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Québec, Kelowna, Hamilton and Vancouver / Calgary. To Santa Clara has scheduled flights from Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa, Québec, Halifax, Windsor and Hamilton.

The Canadian airline will have a daily flight from Montreal to Cayo Coco, also daily from Toronto, except Monday January 3 and 10. It will also fly to Cayo Coco from Ottawa, Halifax, Québec and Hamilton. Flights to Holguín will be from Montreal, Toronto, Ottawa and Halifax.

Flights to Cuba from Latin America and the Caribbean

Viva Aerobus has a daily flight to Havana from Mexico City and another from Cancun scheduled for January. From Merida, Mexico, will only fly on Thursdays to the Cuban capital. He will fly to Varadero Tuesdays and Saturdays from Mexico City and Tuesdays from Cancun.

To Santa Clara, Viva Aerobus will operate from Cancun Wednesdays and Saturdays. Too from Cancun Tuesdays and Thursdays at Camaguey; Wednesdays and Saturdays at Holguin; and Tuesdays to Santiago de Cuba.

Magnicharters will fly daily from Cancun to Havana, except Wednesdays; Tuesdays from Mexico City and friday from Mérida. To Varadero will fly on Wednesdays from Mexico City and to Holguín Also on Wednesdays but from Cancun.

Aeromar will fly to Havana from Cancun Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

Copa Airlines will operate three daily flights between Havana and Panama City until next January 16, the rest of the month will increase to four daily flights its frequency. As of January 11, he will fly to Santa Clara from Panama.

Wingo will fly from Bogotá, Colombia, to Havana Thursday January 6 and Saturday 8.

Cayman Airways will operate on Fridays and Sundays from George Town, capital of the Cayman Islands, to Havana. Fly allways will fly on fridays from Paramaribo, Suriname, to Cuban capital. Caribbean Airlines has flights on Tuesdays from Port of Spain, Suriname, to the José Martí International Airport.

From Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Air Century will fly to Havana Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. To Santa Clara It will arrive on Fridays from Santo Domingo and on Mondays (3 and 10) from Puerto Plata and towards La Romana. The airline has scheduled flights on Thursdays to Camaguey from Santo Domingo; on Monday to Holguín and on Tuesdays (4) and Sundays (2 and 9) from La Romana. On Tuesdays and Saturdays it will fly from Santo Domingo to Santiago de Cuba.

Sky High will fly to Havana on Mondays and Fridays from Santo Domingo. On Tuesdays and Saturdays there are flights to Santiago de Cuba, and on Thursdays and Sundays to Holguín from the capital of the Dominican Republic.

Sunrise Airways will operate Tuesdays from Port au Prince, Haiti, to Havana, and mondays to Santiago de Cuba. InterCaribbean will fly on saturdays between Kingston, Jamaica, and Havana, as well as will have that same day another flight with Santiago de Cuba. The Antonio Maceo International Airport will also arrive from Kingston Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. While on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays will operate between Santiago de Cuba and Providenciales, Turks and Caicos Islands.

Bahamas Air plans flights to Havana from Nassau Monday and Friday, while to Holguín they will be on Wednesdays and Sundays.

Conviasa will fly to Havana on Wednesdays from Caracas (Venezuela) to Managua (Nicaragua); Thursdays from Managua to Caracas, and Saturdays from Caracas to Managua and from Managua to Caracas.

Aruba Airlines will fly on Thursdays between Havana and Managua. The airline will operate between the Cuban capital and Georgetown, Guyana, Fridays January 14, 21 and 28 and Sundays from Georgetown. To Camaguey has scheduled flights to Georgetown on Mondays; Saturdays from Georgetown and Managua and Sundays to Managua and Georgetown.

Flights to Cuba from Europe and other countries

Iberia will fly from Madrid, Spain, to Havana Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Air Europe It will operate on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sunday, January 9 between both cities. The flights of Iberojet will be on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, as well as those of World2Fly They will be on Wednesdays and Sundays from Madrid to Havana.

Air France will operate from Paris, France, to Havana Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Edelweiss will fly to Havana from Zurich, Switzerland, on Thursdays.

Condor will fly from Frankfurt, Germany, to Havana Monday, January 24 and 31; to Varadero Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays (15, 22 and 29) and to Holguín Sundays.

TUI Airways will operate from Brussels, Belgium, to Havana Fridays. The flights to Varadero will be monday and thursday from Manchester, UK; Tuesdays from Brussels and on Saturdays from Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Aeroflot will fly from Moscow to Havana Tuesdays and Fridays; While to Varadero will fly from Moscow Mondays, Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays. Nordwind also has scheduled flights from the capital of Russia to Havana, Varadero, Cayo Coco, Camagüey and Holguín.

Royal Flight will operate between Moscow and Varadero Monday, Wednesday, Thursday (January 13), Friday and Sunday (9); to Holguín It will fly on Wednesdays (19 and 26), Thursday (6) and Friday (14). For its part, Azur Air will fly to Varadero from Moscow and Saint Petersburg, as well as between Moscow and Cayo Coco.

Azur Air Ukraine will fly from Kiev to Varadero Tuesdays (11), Thursday (6 and 27), Friday (21) and Sunday (16).

LOT Polish Airlines will fly to Varadero on Saturdays from Katowice (Poland) and the Sundays from Warsaw. From the Polish capital you will also travel to Santa Clara the Wednesdays.

Turkish Airlines will operate from Istanbul to Havana Mondays and Fridays. The airline TAAG Angolana will fly on Sunday January 30 from Luanda to Havana and will return to Luanda on Monday the 31st.