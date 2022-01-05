Former Red Sox Jim Corsi dies of terminal cancer

According to a report by Steve Burton of WBZ-TV, the former relief pitcher for the Boston Red Sox, Jim Corsi, passed away this tuesday (january 4) at 60 years old after having fought against end-stage colon and liver cancer.

After graduating from Newton North High School, Corsi pitched for Division II St. Leo University in Florida before the New York Yankees selected him in the 1982 MLB Draft. He spent four years in the Los Angeles minor league system. Bombers and two at Boston’s before making his major league debut with the Oakland Athletics in 1988. Corsi won a World Series with Oakland in 1989 and enjoyed a 10-year professional career.

During a decade in the Big Top, the former reliever also played with the Baltimore Orioles, Houston Astros and Florida Marlins, one year in each franchise. After ending his playing career in MLB, the Newton, Massachusetts native participated in the Red Sox television broadcasts on both NESN and UPN 38.