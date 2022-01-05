Former Red Sox Jim Corsi dies of terminal cancer

Admin 20 mins ago Sports Leave a comment 12 Views

According to a report by Steve Burton of WBZ-TV, the former relief pitcher for the Boston Red Sox, Jim Corsi, passed away this tuesday (january 4) at 60 years old after having fought against end-stage colon and liver cancer.

After graduating from Newton North High School, Corsi pitched for Division II St. Leo University in Florida before the New York Yankees selected him in the 1982 MLB Draft. He spent four years in the Los Angeles minor league system. Bombers and two at Boston’s before making his major league debut with the Oakland Athletics in 1988. Corsi won a World Series with Oakland in 1989 and enjoyed a 10-year professional career.

During a decade in the Big Top, the former reliever also played with the Baltimore Orioles, Houston Astros and Florida Marlins, one year in each franchise. After ending his playing career in MLB, the Newton, Massachusetts native participated in the Red Sox television broadcasts on both NESN and UPN 38.

Ismael Hernandez

Since I was a child, I have always been passionate about baseball and other sports, such as: football, American, boxing and basketball. My favorite MLB teams are the Dodgers and the Red Sox. My big dream is to one day attend a game at the mythical Fenway Park.

see more

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Cooper Kupp calls for separating records from 17-game era

Cooper Kupp would have a Week 18 to remember as he has multiple brands at …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved