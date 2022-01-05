Former TSE judge: “The President of the Republic covered me, he did not comply with me”

The former judge of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), Ramón Madera Arias, claimed that after his departure from that institution, he was not appointed to a diplomatic post, as allegedly the president, Luis Abinader, had promised.

According to Madera Arias, the president formed a commission headed by his “great friend” Víctor D ‘Aza, to appoint him to a United States embassy or consulate, a promise that the head of state “did not fulfill” and left him waiting for the Market Stall.

“Unfortunately, the President of the Republic covered me, did not comply with me, and they left me with the suit made. But I am alive and I continue to do what is well done, all for the good of the Dominican Republic, ”said Madera Arias during an act of recognition in Montecristi.

According to the former judge, if it had not been for him, Abinader “would not be president.”

“In the last elections I sweated the belt, democracy was at stake, and there was a sector that wanted to stay in power, and if a man like me does not empathize, Luis Abinadre would not be president of the Republic,” he shouted in his speech.

The former judge participated to be re-elected as a member of the TSE, but was not selected by the National Council of the Magistracy.

Similarly, he participated in the contest to be chosen by the plenary session of the Central Electoral Board (JCE), but was not taken into account either.