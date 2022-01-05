Frida Muñoz responds to Julio César Chávez Jr: ‘He is a sick person’

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 04.01.2022 14:48:12





Frida Muñoz, wife of Julio César Chávez Jr., broke the silence to point out that the boxer is a “sick” person who “has not wanted to be treated”, in what was a timid response to the constant and strong criticism that he has received from him.

Julio César Chávez Jr. attacks his wife Frida Muñoz

The son of legend has said about Frida that she does not take care of her children, that he wastes his financial assets and even that it was she who locked him up in a rehab clinic, although in return he was only singled out for his addictions, which have become a big problem in his life.

“I do not judge him, he comes from a very difficult childhood and repeats the patterns of his dad, he was not treated and has not broken that cycle, that’s why it continues like this. He is sick, he tries to avoid his feelings by taking pills, blaming others. Unfortunately he did not want to be treated“Muñoz commented to the program Wake up America.

Frida Muñoz acknowledged that she “got tired” of the situation, so she left “in God” what may come immediately, this in reference to a definitive separation from Chávez Jr., together with the one who procreated Julio III and Julia.

He insisted that his intention was not to question Julito, although he did so by making it clear that his “illness” is a major problem and one that his family found.

“Is a good personHe is the father of my children and I will not speak ill of him, because it would be out of respect for my children and my parents. They know how difficult it has been to deal with their illness.At the end of the day, he is a person who does not know what he is saying “.

Who is the wife of Julio César Chávez Jr.?

If you ever wondered who is the wife of Julio César Chávez Jr., here you will find the answer.

Frida Muñoz, wife of Chávez Jr., is 34 years old and she developed her life in Sinaloa, although she currently lives with her family in the United States. He studied a Bachelor of Business Administration at Tecmilenio University, as well as a Master of Business Administration in Finance.