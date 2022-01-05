From behind: Valerie Domínguez, Shakira’s cousin, shook the net

Valerie Domínguez is the Colombian actress and model who is the cousin of Shakira. “I am a relative of Shakira from my father’s side. My father is Shakira’s father’s nephew” he once commented. However, she has managed to earn her place in the networks with her charisma and sympathy and has already almost reached 3 million followers.

Some weeks ago, Valerie and her husband known as ‘El Pollo’ celebrated their first wedding anniversary. Their marriage took place on December 20, 2020, but it was not until March of that year that the Barranquilla actress published a video that contains some fragments of the great event.

