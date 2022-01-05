From behind: Valerie Domínguez, Shakira’s cousin, shook the net

Valerie Domínguez is the Colombian actress and model who is the cousin of Shakira. “I am a relative of Shakira from my father’s side. My father is Shakira’s father’s nephew” he once commented. However, she has managed to earn her place in the networks with her charisma and sympathy and has already almost reached 3 million followers.

Some weeks ago, Valerie and her husband known as ‘El Pollo’ celebrated their first wedding anniversary. Their marriage took place on December 20, 2020, but it was not until March of that year that the Barranquilla actress published a video that contains some fragments of the great event.

Related news

“Wowwww 1 year! With you, time flies by… Much health and life, my little thing so that we can enjoy each day together. Valerie Dominguez because together we are stronger. I love you, let it be a thousand more years building by hand! ”Valerie wrote a few days ago.

Source: Instagram @valeriedomi

Currently, the model is on vacation in Antioquia, Colombia. A few hours ago, Shakira’s cousin published a series of photos that her millions of fans fell in love with. “Recharging …” he wrote next to an emoji of the sun, a yellow heart and a chick, referring to his partner. “#SopaDeLetrasOnPoint” was the hashtag he used to mention his hobby.

Source: Instagram @valeriedomi

In the pictures, Valerie she posed on her back and in profile on a balcony wearing a tiny orange bikini. The publication exceeded 62 thousand likes and 300 comments. “Happy yearooo … just getting the vitamin to start at 22 with all” and “The mega body” were some of the messages he received. “My little thing I LOVE YOU !!! you’re tough! ” was the tender message that her husband left her.