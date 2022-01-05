From export material to the ‘rich’ north

Between lottery names released each year as leads mexicans to emigrate to Europe, in 2021 those of Sebastián Córdova and Luis Romo appeared.

Both midfielders and then pieces medullary of their respective teams, América and Cruz Azul.

In fact, the two were in the showcase of the Olympic Games and fulfilled a good performance that was crowned with the bronze medal. Perhaps Córdova with greater brilliance than Romo, who attended as a reinforcement over 24 years old.

However, the second semester of the year for Sebastián and Luis was forgotten. They accused a bad age of the Mexican soccer player: the inconsistency.

His quality it’s not in cloth of judgment, but they offer it in a dropper and are unable to maintain a stability that places them in the foreground, regardless of how their clubs march.

Neither América nor Cruz Azul transcended in the Final Phase of the last Apertura 2021, and both opened the exit door to the national teams with the label of export and called to be part of replacement generational in the Tricolor.

Each case has its history, as Córdova had differences with the technician Santiago Solari and he lost ownership with everything and that they had given him the ‘10‘that various Americanist glories have carried.

Antuna, Córdova and Romo, with the Tri Olímpico in Tokyo 2020. Getty Images

In an inexplicable way, América put Sebastián, 24 years old and until recently considered one of the jewels of the quarry in Coapa. Above all, it should be remembered that Solari’s stay in El Nido dates from expiration, well in December His contract ends and he has already declared that his wish is to return to Europe.

It was different with Romo, since the contract ended in six months and in the absence of an agreement between Cruz Azul and the player to renew it, the club opted for negotiate it with Rayados, and in return he received Carlos Rodríguez and money.

It does not stop causing certain sadness that this pair of players have left their teams to give way to Tigres and Monterrey respectively, and not to European football as so much cackle.

Some days ago, Javier Aguirre I declare that in Europe they don’t know football Mexican, they do not see it and therefore the national players of Liga MX are authentic ghosts for most teams and fans.

Unlike the MLS that has been known to sell and beyond that its level is far from the elite, the league is view in the Old Continent.

Never more opportune the words of the Basque, because while two of the ‘jewels‘del Tri will increase their wages In the north of Liga MX, a Mexican-American who played for FC Dallas, Ricardo Pepi, was sold to Augsburg of the Bundesliga for $ 20 million. It will also increase your income, but above all your level, and you will barely meet 19 years.

That is the reality of the Mexican soccer player: at home it is King with everything and that you have tournaments to forget, because the rich – especially from the north – to rescue it, and Europe will remain a guajiro dream… Or not, Rodolfo Pizarro?