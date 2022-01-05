‘Gallito’ Vázquez assures that Ricardo Peláez did not keep his word to leave him in Chivas

The player spoke about his withdrawal from Chivas due to indiscipline and the unfulfilled promise of Peláez.

A little over a year has passed, since that November 2020, when Jose Juan Vazquez, Javier Eduardo Lopez, Dieter villalpando Y Alexis Pena were discharged from Chivas for indiscipline. In the distance and after having passed through Toluca and now wearing the Xolos jacket, the “Gallito” assures that Ricardo Peláez He did not keep his word to keep him at the club, despite breaking the internal regulations.

“It was funny because I didn’t know anything, I got COVID and I was at home, then I went to training and Chofis told me, but 5 or 6 days later; He told me about Dietter and it stayed that way. Two days later Ricardo told me that something had come out and I told him that there was no problem, he owes nothing, he fears nothing; He told me that nothing was going to happen with me and that’s how it remained. When we were going to play for DF they separated us and I didn’t even know what happened, until after Ricardo explained to us and, well, let’s not even talk ”, said the player from Xolos.

This situation generated a feeling of sadness in the containment, because it did not allow him to continue in the team where he was champion by the hand of Matías Almeyda and to which he had returned in 2019 for his second stage as rojiblanco.

Gallito Vázquez assured that Peláez did not fulfill the promise to keep him in Chivas. Imago7

“I had to be there, I think at the wrong time, but I took it with maturity. I didn’t like how things turned out, how they were told to us. That hurt me, it made me sad, but I learned from that. Today I am grateful that this helped me improve my life, “said the ‘Gallito’ Vázquez.

At 33 years old, the “Gallito” begins to glimpse retirement and despite being a reinforcement of the Xolos For this contest, she would like to hang up her ankle boots dressed in red and black.

“I discussed it with my wife and I am happy, I told her that I hope my career ends here in the best way and I hope we do a lot of things as a team. Anything can happen, but I mentioned that to my wife, that I finish my career here, but well, with achievements ”.

Query here all the news and results of Liga MX.

Advises Antuna and Mayorga

On the other hand, Jose Juan Vazquez send advice to your ex-colleagues in Chivas, Uriel antuna Y Alejandro mayorga, who were acquired for the military in Blue Cross from Closing 2022.

“Let’s hope that as always they will continue to put him in, which is another different path and we hope that they will take it in the best way. You have to mature because otherwise it is complicated, time passes and it is a great institution and they have to make the most of it, “he added.