Gina Cabrera, a ticket to eternity (+ Video) ›Culture› Granma

It was enough that he wanted to achieve something somewhat difficult and for that he cried or pretended to do so. Soon those words came from my grandmother’s mouth: –Look at Gina Cabrera. I was not the only girl to whom, under identical circumstances, that name was thrown at her, which also conformed to some vehement demonstration of reasons, undertaken by a woman, no matter how old she was. The histrionics of this lady, whose name gives prestige to Cuban Culture, made it possible for the people to create a phrase that embodied her, while recognizing her exceptional talent.

The actress of breathtaking beauty; soft-spoken, though curdled; With a sweet look and a betraying smile of kindness, founder of Cuban Television, she left the world yesterday, at the age of 93, and awe overwhelmed those of us who have known it.

Somehow we will always carry in our hearts the effects of her artistic delivery, which made her worthy of the National Television Award in 2003. Some will perpetuate her on television programs such as Palmolive love wednesday Y Soraya, a flower in the storm; in dramatized ones like that of the rebellious Juana Azurduy; Others will keep Gina from the cinema, in films like The white rose Y Facing yesterday’s sin; not a few will remember it in Aunt Tata tells stories, a children’s space adorned with his pleasant voice.

Her integrity, her ironclad self-determination, and her clean gestures are attested by people who were close to her. Let’s not forget that in 1961 she served as the Head of the Literacy Campaign at CMQ Radio and Television, and from there she organized the groups of literacy teachers who had to go on the mission. The recently deceased Fela Jar said on one occasion that they went together to convince the residents of the Yaguas neighborhood, in Luyanó, to become literate. “We visited shack by shack and we got them to become literate, but they did it because Gina asked them to,” he assured.

The death of Luisa Georgina Cabrera Parada speaks of definitive destinies, however, can the name of this woman, recognized by her people and her institutions, slip away when talking about the greats of the Cuban scene? How could she die forever, if somehow we’ve all been, at one time, her? If, in addition, when many years pass, the girls who “dramatize” some common act, without a doubt, will they be told: “You’re like Gina Cabrera!”?