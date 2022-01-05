Gloria Trevi poses with Aracely Arámbula and both show off in patterned bikinis

Gloria Trevi Y Aracely Arambula They are very good friends, and each one has a large number of fans; For this reason, a photo published in Instagram in which they are seen posing smiling and looking very sexy, wearing patterned bikinis. In fact, a few months ago it was announced that the actress could play a role in the singer’s biographical series, which is already in preparation.

To start the year, Gloria shared a series of images and videos showing herself about to rehearse in the studio, with her family and on board a plane drawing a picture on her tablet. He also highlighted a photo in which he appears without clothes and in bed, thus obtaining almost 30,000 likes.

Gloria already has some concerts scheduled (on February 5 in Tampico, Tamaulipas and on February 11 in Pachuca, Hidalgo), and she took the opportunity to write a message on Instagram thanking her achievements in 2021: “Well, December is very recent , programs concerts but above all I want to thank God for ending this year with Health, work, dreams … I have to thank too many people … that is part of all this music with which I want to continue writing our memories … and I fear that someone happens to me not less important but because I bring so many things in my head !!! ”

