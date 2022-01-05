Goertek will manufacture 14 million viewers for Meta and also for Sony and Apple this year

The Chinese analyst who writes under the pseudonym Sheriff Black 008 on the Chinese economic news website Xueqiu.com has published an article with the manufacturing forecasts of the manufacturer Goertek, from whose factories millions of devices of all kinds come out (VR viewers, AR glasses, headphones, smart watches). In 2022 they would have received orders to manufacture new generation VR viewers from Meta, Sony and Apple, in addition to different AR glasses, some of which would be presented this week at CES in Las Vegas.

The first data it gives is that in 2021 Goertek manufactured more than 8 million Quest 2, having been shipped since the manufacture of this device began 10 million units, a figure that we have heard before from other sources. In addition to continuing to manufacture this model, Meta has also commissioned this company to exclusively produce the new generation scope known as Project Cambria, and it is estimated that the forecast for shipments of these two scopes will be 14 million in 2022.

In the report it is said that Goertek has also received an order from between 1 and 2 million of units of a new generation VR viewer for a Japanese video game console, which except for surprise, has to refer to PlayStation 5 and PSVR 2.

The analyst concludes by predicting a brilliant Year of the tiger for the company, since other large brands that are going to manufacture VR viewers or AR glasses have commissioned them, and he cites several among which we distinguish the name of Apple and several acronyms that are less clear: HW (¿Huawei?), RY, DJ and AL.

This information must be taken with caution, although it seems to confirm several of the leaks and rumors that we already knew. On the one hand, because we do not know to what extent this Chinese analyst is related to the supply chain, and on the other, because we have used an automatic translator to translate the published report from Chinese to Spanish, in which we have not found any reference to en what dates or time of year the new Meta, PlayStation or Apple viewers would leave the factories.